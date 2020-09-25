Sports Roundup for Sept. 26

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 5 p.m. — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainseville, Fla., FS1
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco 300, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBCSN
College Football
- Noon — Central Florida at East Carolina, ABC
- Noon — Louisiville at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- Noon — Florida at Mississippi, ESPN
- Noon — Georgia Southern at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN2
- Noon — Georgia State at Charlotte, ESPNU
- Noon — Kansas State at Oklahoma, FOX
- Noon — Kentucky at Auburn, SECN
- 1:30 p.m. — Iowa State at Texas Christian, FS1
- 3:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Oklahoma State, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Mississippi State at Louisiana State, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Army at Cincinnati, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas at Texas Tech, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Duke at Virginia, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Georgia at Arkansas, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Alabama at Missouri, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — Florida State at Miami, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Kansas at Baylor, ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. — Tennessee at South Carolina, SECN
- 8 p.m. — North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, ACCN
- 10:15 p.m. — Troy at Brigham Young, ESPN
Golf
- 8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Third Round, Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena, Northern Ireland, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, Third Round, Corales Golf Club, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, NBC
Mixed Martial Arts
- 7 p.m. — UFC 253 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Miami at NY Yankees, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — Seattle at Oakland, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Boston at Atlanta, FSSO
- 7 p.m. — Milwaukee at St. Louis OR Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, FOX
- 7 p.m. — Cincinnati at Minnesota, FS1
- 9 p.m. — LA Angels at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Arizona (8 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier Lague: Newcastle United at Tottenham, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion, NBC
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Monterrey, FS1
Soccer (women's)
- 1 p.m. — NWSL: Washington at Chicago, CBS
Tennis
- 5 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Freeman's 2-run HR in 11th lifts Braves past Red Sox
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer to lead off the 11th inning and the Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 8-7 on Friday night to clinch the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs.
Freeman's homer off Jeffrey Springs (0-2) drove in Ender Inciarte, who started the inning on second base, and bolstered the Braves slugger's case for the NL MVP Award.
Alex Verdugo's sacrifice fly off Shane Greene (1-0) drove in Rafael Devers in the top of the 11th, giving Boston a 7-6 lead.
Kevin Plawecki had three hits, including a tiebreaking single in Boston's two-run 10th. The Braves answered with two runs off Springs, including Dansby Swanson's two-out, run-scoring double to right field that tied it.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the longest homer in the majors this season – 495 feet to the top of the left-field seats – to lead off the game. It was the longest homer at Truist Park, which opened in 2017. Acuña admired his blast before flipping his bat and starting his run around the bases.