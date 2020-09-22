Sports Roundup for Sept. 23

Sports on TV
Boxing
- 10 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Nestor Bravo vs. Jose Luis Gallegos (Lightweights), Los Angeles, FS1
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 4 p.m. — LA Angels at San Diego, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, FSSE
- 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, MLBN
- 8 p.m. — St. Louis at Kansas City, ESPN2
- 9:30 p.m. — Oakland at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
- 8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Tampa Bay vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 7:30 p.m. — MLS: Orlando City SC at Sporting KC, FS1
Belmont winner Tiz the Law won't run in Preakness
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.
The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jack Knowlton, managing partner of Sackatoga Stable, which owns Tiz the Law, tweeted that it’s “disappointing Tiz the Law will not be able to run in the Preakness.”
Knowlton had made it known since Tiz the Law finished second to Authentic in the Kentucky Derby on Sept. 5 that he would like his colt to make the Preakness. After the Derby, trainer Barclay Tagg said his preference would be to skip the Preakness.
However, with no chance for Tiz the Law to sweep the Triple Crown, he can be freshened to run in the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland in Kentucky on Nov. 6-7.
Tiz the Law lost to Authentic by 1¼ lengths in the Derby. Tiz the Law went off as the overwhelming 3-5 favorite, the biggest Derby choice in 31 years. The colt won the shortened Belmont Stakes in New York on June 20 to open the Triple Crown series.
By skipping the Preakness, Tiz the Law will have 63 days between the Derby and the BC Classic, which is worth $6 million. The colt has run well off long layoffs. He’s won four races this year by a combined 16½ lengths. In all, Tiz the Law has six wins in eight career starts, with both his losses coming at Churchill Downs.
Authentic and Thousand Words, scratched shortly before the Kentucky Derby after rearing up and falling on his side, are both set to run in the Preakness, according to trainer Bob Baffert.
Thomas delivers again with Tiger in course exhibition
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Justin Thomas won his six-hole singles match and was closest to the pin on the decisive final hole as he and Tiger Woods won an exhibition match Tuesday that served as the grand opening of the Woods-designed Payne's Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge.
The televised event was called the Payne's Valley Cup, after the course Woods designed in the Ozarks. It was the first public course in the United States for Tiger Woods Design.
The money raised went to the Payne Stewart Family Foundation. The course at Big Cedar Lodge was named in honor of Stewart, who died in a plane crash in October 1999.
The match had a Ryder Cup theme because the matches were scheduled for this week until being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas and Woods, who partnered in last year's Presidents Cup, took on Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Justin Rose of England.
McIlroy and Rose won the fourballs over six holes. Woods and Thomas won the foursomes on the next six holes. In the singles, Thomas defeated McIlroy, while Rose defeated Woods. The matches ended in a tie, and the Americans won because Thomas was closest to the pin on a par 3 designed to settle matches.