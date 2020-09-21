Sports Roundup for Sept. 22

Sports on TV
Golf
- 3 p.m. — The Payne's Valley Cup: From Big Cedar Lodge, Ridgedale, Mo., GOLF
MLB
- 3 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN
- 6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington, MLBN
- 6:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Toronto, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Miami at Atlanta, FSSE
- 9 p.m. — Texas at Arizona, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — Oakland at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: LA Lakers vs. Denver, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Seattle vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Panthers' McCaffrey out multiple weeks with ankle sprain
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with a high right ankle sprain he sustained in Carolina’s 31-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule said on a conference call Monday: “I hate it for him. No one wants to be out there more than Christian does. But everything happens for a reason. I’m sure he is rehabbing right now.”
High ankle sprains are generally considered a 4 to 6 week injury, but Rhule said he had no timeline for McCaffrey's return.
The Panthers (0-2) will turn to former South Carolina Gamecock Mike Davis as their starting running back when they visit the Chargers this Sunday. It’s possible the team could sign Reggie Bonnafon – McCaffrey’s primary backup last season – from the practice squad to provide depth.
McCaffrey left the game early in the fourth quarter after scoring his second touchdown, which cut Tampa Bay's lead to 21-14 and gave the Panthers some life. He limped to the sideline and never returned. Rhule said he actually injured the ankle a few plays before that.
"He was upset that he wasn't out there at the end to help us," Rhule said.
In two games this season McCaffrey has run for 156 yards and four touchdowns and caught seven passes for 67 yards.
He was the team's best offensive playmaker in 2019, becoming only the third player in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. The Panthers rewarded the fourth-year running back with a four-year, $64 million contract making him the highest-paid running back in the league.
Original 9, Hewitt, Raymond among tennis Hall nominees
NEWPORT, R.I. — Billie Jean King and the other members of the Original 9 who laid the groundwork for the women’s professional tennis tour are the first group nominated together for the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
They join Jonas Bjorkman, Sergi Brugera, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Lleyton Hewitt, Lisa Raymond and the late Dennis Van der Meer on the ballot announced Monday for the Hall’s Class of 2021.
Wednesday is the 50th anniversary of when King, elected to the Hall in 1987 for her accomplishments on the court, and eight other players – Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Judy Dalton, Julie Heldman, Kerry Melville Reid, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey and Valerie Ziegenfuss – signed $1 contracts to participate in the first women-only tennis tournament, taking a stand against the disparity in prize money between men and women at the time.
That group and Van der Meer, who advocated for a universal teaching method in tennis, were nominated in the Contributor Category. Van der Meer died last year.
The nominees in the Player Category are Raymond, an American who won 11 Grand Slam titles in doubles or mixed doubles; Hewitt, an Australian who won the U.S. Open in 2001 and Wimbledon in 2002 and was ranked No. 1; Ferrero, a Spaniard who won the 2003 French Open and reached No. 1; Bruguera, a Spaniard who won the French Open in 1993 and 1994; and Bjorkman, a Swede who won nine Grand Slam doubles titles and was ranked No. 1 in doubles.