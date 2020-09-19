You have permission to edit this article.
Sports Roundup for Sept. 20

Sports on TV

Australian Rules Football

  • 4 a.m. — AFL: Western at Fremantle, FS1
  • 5 a.m. (Monday) — Port Adelaide at Collingwood, FS2

Auto Racing

  • 7:30 a.m. — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy, NBCSN
  • 2 p.m. — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, CBSSN
  • 4 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., FS1

College Soccer (women's)

  • 11 a.m. — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN
  • 1 p.m. — Louisville at Florida State, ACCN
  • 1 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, SECN
  • 3 p.m. — Virginia at Clemson, ACCN
  • 3 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SECN
  • 5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN

Cycling

  • 9:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles, NBCSN

Golf

  • 10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, GOLF
  • 12 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC
  • 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF

Horse Racing

  • 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS1
  • 4 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
  • 4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN

MLB Baseball

  • 1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston, TBS
  • 4 p.m. — San Francisco at Oakland, ESPN
  • 4 p.m. — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels, MLBN
  • 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, ESPN

NBA Basketball

  • 7:30 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT

NFL Football

  • 1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Buffalo at Miami, Denver at Pittsburgh, CBS
  • 1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, Detroit at Green Bay, Minnesota at Indianapolis, San Francisco at NY Jets, LA Rams at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, FOX
  • 4:05 p.m. — Washington at Arizona, FOX
  • 4:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Chargers, Baltimore at Houston, CBS
  • 8:20 p.m. — New England at Seattle, NBC

Rodeo

  • 4 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa, CBSSN

Soccer (men's)

  • 6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Parma, ESPN2
  • 2 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, NBCSN

Softball

  • 1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2
  • 4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2

Tennis

  • 6 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
  • 4 a.m. (Monday) — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round, TENNIS

WNBA Basketball

  • 1 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
  • 3 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC

