Sports Roundup for Sept. 20

Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 4 a.m. — AFL: Western at Fremantle, FS1
- 5 a.m. (Monday) — Port Adelaide at Collingwood, FS2
Auto Racing
- 7:30 a.m. — MotoGP: The Misano World Circuit, Santa Monica-Cella, Italy, NBCSN
- 2 p.m. — GT World Challenge: Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, CBSSN
- 4 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala., FS1
College Soccer (women's)
- 11 a.m. — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN
- 1 p.m. — Louisville at Florida State, ACCN
- 1 p.m. — South Carolina at Georgia, SECN
- 3 p.m. — Virginia at Clemson, ACCN
- 3 p.m. — Kentucky at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 5 p.m. — Wake Forest at Duke, ACCN
Cycling
- 9:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Final Stage, Mantes-la-Jolie to Paris Champs-Élysées, 76 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 10 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, GOLF
- 12 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS1
- 4 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
- 4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Natalma Stakes, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN
MLB Baseball
- 1 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston, TBS
- 4 p.m. — San Francisco at Oakland, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Seattle at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, ESPN
NBA Basketball
- 7:30 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NFL Football
- 1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Chicago, Jacksonville at Tennessee, Buffalo at Miami, Denver at Pittsburgh, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Dallas, Detroit at Green Bay, Minnesota at Indianapolis, San Francisco at NY Jets, LA Rams at Philadelphia, Carolina at Tampa Bay, FOX
- 4:05 p.m. — Washington at Arizona, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at LA Chargers, Baltimore at Houston, CBS
- 8:20 p.m. — New England at Seattle, NBC
Rodeo
- 4 p.m. — PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, Des Moines, Iowa, CBSSN
Soccer (men's)
- 6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Napoli at Parma, ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Leicester City, NBCSN
Softball
- 1 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Hayward vs. Team Reed, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Osterman vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill., ESPN2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Semifinals & Doubles Finals; Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 4 a.m. (Monday) — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Finals; Hamburg-ATP & Strasbourg-WTA Early Rounds; Roland Garros Qualifying 1st Round, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
- 1 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Connecticut vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 3 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Semifinal: Minnesota vs. Seattle, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC