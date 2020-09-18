Sports Roundup for Sept. 19

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN
College Football
- Noon — Navy at Tulane, ABC
- Noon — Syracuse at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- Noon — Tulsa at Oklahoma State, ESPN
- Noon — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State, ESPN2
- Noon — Liberty at Western Kentucky, ESPNU
- Noon — Houston at Baylor, FOX
- 2:30 p.m. — South Florida at Notre Dame, USA
- 3:30 p.m. — Central Florida at Georgia Tech, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Appalachian State at Marshall, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Georgia Southern, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — The Citadel at Clemson, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Troy at Middle Tennessee State, ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — Southern Methodist at North Texas, CBSSN
- 7:30 p.m. — Miami at Louisville, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi, ESPN2
- 7:30 p.m. — Texas State at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Wake Forest at NC State, ACCN
Cycling
- 7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, Lure to La Planche des Belles Filles, 22 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 11 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y., NBC
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Second Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Woodbine Mile, Woodbine Racetrack, Toronto, NBCSN
MLB
- 4 p.m. — San Francisco at Oakland, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Mets, FOX
- 7 p.m. — St. Louis at Pittsburgh, FS1
- 10 p.m. — Seattle at San Diego OR LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN
NBA
- 8:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Boston vs. Miami, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Stanley Cup Final: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 3 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal, NBCSN
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Napoli at Parma, ESPN2
Soccer (women's)
- 1 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina, CBS
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS
Antetokounmpo wins 2nd straight NBA MVP award
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic year earned him a historic awards sweep.
The Milwaukee forward is the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for the second consecutive season, receiving that award Friday. He got the Defensive Player of the Year award earlier in these NBA playoffs.
The 25-year-old Antetokounmpo becomes just the third player in league history to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season, joining only Hall of Famers Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon.
Antetokounmpo – who was in his native Athens, Greece, with his family when the award was announced – received 85 votes from the 100-person panel of global sports writers and broadcasters who cover the league, plus the one additional vote granted by winning fan balloting.
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers got the other 15 first-place votes and finished second, and James Harden of the Houston Rockets finished third. James has been first, second or third in the MVP voting now 11 times in his career, and Harden has been a top-three finisher in each of the last four seasons.
Antetokounmpo’s numbers this season were unprecedented, with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Nobody had ever averaged those numbers over a full season; Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor both had seasons where they topped Antetokounmpo’s averages for points and rebounds, though both fell just shy of matching his assist average.
Antetokounmpo also becomes the 14th player with multiple MVP awards and the second international player in that club, joining Canada’s Steve Nash. This is the fifth time that someone won MVP honors while playing for the Bucks – only Boston, the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia and Chicago have had more – and he’s the 11th player to win back-to-back MVPs.