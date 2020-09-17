Sports Roundup for Sept. 18

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., NBCSN
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Campbell at Coastal Carolina, ESPN
College Soccer (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 19, Bourg-en-Bresse to Champagnole, 103 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 9:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y., NBC
High School Football
- 8:30 p.m. — Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), ESPNU
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 4 p.m. — Philadelphia at Toronto OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, FSSO
- 7:30 p.m. — NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MLBN
- 8 p.m. — Washington at Miami, FS1
- 10:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Oakland OR Texas at LA Angels, MLBN
NBA
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
Soccer (men's)
- 2:25 p.m. — Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: FC Juárez at Tijuana, FS2
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — Rome-ATP/WTA Singles Quarterfinals & Doubles Semifinals, TENNIS
NCAA approves waiver for new Vol Mays
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The NCAA notified No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday that offensive lineman Cade Mays' appeal for a waiver to play immediately has been approved.
Now it's up to the Southeastern Conference and Commissioner Greg Sankey to allow Mays to transfer inside the league after the lineman started his career at Georgia.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said he hadn't really had a chance to talk to Sankey much about this situation. But he said the commissioner has done a great job protecting players and putting athletes first.
Pruitt said Tennessee always has known that SEC approval would be needed as well for Mays to play this season. The Vols open the season Sept. 26 at South Carolina, so a quick decision is needed for the lineman to be available.
Teen ace Mayer scores upset Truck Series win at Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sam Mayer celebrated his recent promotion to JR Motorsports by scoring his first NASCAR national series victory with a Truck Series win Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The 17-year-old Mayer was hired this week to race in the Xfinity Series next season for JR Motorsports. His win in his seventh career Truck Series start – fourth this year – was an upset in the opening race of the playoffs.
Mayer passed title contender and teammate Brett Moffitt to score the victory for GMS Racing. He's the second youngest Truck Series winner behind Cole Custer, who was 16 when he won at New Hampshire in 2014.
“What? Oh my gosh, Bristol, dude. I love this place,” Mayer said in somewhat disbelief. “That feels so good.”
Mayer was set to race later Thursday night at Bristol in the ARCA Series event. Mayer has four wins in 11 ARCA starts this year.
A win by any playoff driver would have earned an automatic berth into the next round. But the field was upstaged by the teenager who signed his career-changing deal Wednesday.
Mayer first joined JR Motorsports’ Late Model program in 2018, and now will return for the second half of the 2021 Xfinity Series season when he's 18 and eligible to run at that level. He is slated to race full-time in 2022.
Moffitt finished second and moved to the top of the Truck Series standings. The defending race winner made it a 1-2 finish for GMS Racing. Sheldon Creed and Zane Smith, both GMS drivers also in the playoffs, finished 12th and 17th.
Tanner Gray was third and followed by Parker Kligerman and Trevor Bayne. Chandler Smith was sixth and Grant Enfinger was seventh — the second best finish among playoff drivers.