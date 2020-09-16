Sports Roundup for Sept. 17

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The UNOH 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — ARCA: The Bush's Beans 200, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn., FS1
College Soccer (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Virginia at Duke, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Notre Dame at Florida State, ACCN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — The Citadel at Virginia Tech, ACCN
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 7:30 a.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The Cambia Portland Classic, First Round, Columbia Edgewater Macan Course, Portland, Ore., GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, N.Y, NBC
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Boston at Miami, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — Arizona at LA Angels OR Seattle at San Francisco, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh, MLBN
- 10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN
NBA
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — Cincinnati at Cleveland, NFLN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 6, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Track and Field
- 1 p.m. — IAAF Diamond League: The Rome Diamond League Meet, Naples, Italy, NBCSN
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs Second Round: Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Manning, Woodson among candidates for Hall of Fame in '21
Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Joining the two-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and the star cornerback/safety on the ballot are receivers Calvin Johnson, Wes Welker and Roddy White; running back Steven Jackson; tight end Heath Miller; offensive linemen D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Logan Mankins; defensive linemen Jared Allen, Justin Tuck and Kevin Williams; linebacker Jerod Mayo; and defensive back Charles Tillman.
In all, there are 130 nominees for five modern-era spots. The roster of nominees consists of 65 offensive players, 49 defensive players and 16 special teams players. The list will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and to 15 finalists in January. A maximum of five modern-era players will be chosen when the selection committee meets the Saturday before the Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.
Eighteen finalists will be presented to the full 48-member panel: the 15 modern-era finalists, and the recently nominated Drew Pearson (senior); Bill Nunn (contributor); and Tom Flores (coach).
LeBron James makes All-NBA team for record 16th time
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — LeBron James now stands alone in All-NBA recognition history, getting there unanimously.
James was revealed Wednesday as an All-NBA player for a record 16th time, breaking the mark he shared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan. He was a first-team pick on all 100 ballots, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo as the only unanimous first-team selections this season.
Joining them on the first team: Houston guard James Harden, Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Dallas guard Luka Doncic, who got the nod in just his second season in the NBA – becoming the first player to do that since Duncan in 1998-99.
The 21-year-old Doncic is the sixth player to make All-NBA at that age or younger, joining Kevin Durant, James, Duncan, Rick Barry and Max Zaslofsky.
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Denver center Nikola Jokic, Portland guard Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul and Toronto forward Pascal Siakam were on the second team.
The third-team picks were Boston forward Jayson Tatum, Miami forward Jimmy Butler, Utah center Rudy Gobert, Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons and Houston guard Russell Westbrook.