Sports Roundup for Sept. 16

Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — AFL: West Coast at North Melbourne, FS2
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles, NBCSN
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 18, Méribel to La Roche-sur-Foron, 109 miles, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at Hanwha, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — Lotte at LG, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 1 p.m. — Washington at Tampa Bay, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Arizona at LA Angels, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 9:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at San Jose, FS1
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since '44
NEW YORK — The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players’ association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.
As part of an agreement finalized Tuesday, the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series will be part of a bubble designed to minimize exposure to the coronavirus, which decimated the regular season and limited it to a 60-game schedule for each club. The best-of-three first round of the postseason – expanded from 10 to 16 teams this year – will be at the top-seeded teams.
The World Series will be at Globe Life Park in Arlington, a retractable roof stadium with artificial turf that opened this year adjacent to the Rangers' old ballpark. The American League Championship Series will be at San Diego’s Petco Park, and the National League at Globe Life Park.
The AL Division Series will be at San Diego and Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and the NL Division Series at Globe Life and Houston’s Minute Maid Park.
Texas is last in the AL West at 17-30 entering Tuesday, with little chance of advancing to the postseason.
“In the view of our infectious disease experts, the biggest risk of exposure for players and staff is contact with family members and friends who have been exposed to COVID-19 in their communities,” Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in a memo sent to teams Monday night. “Nearly all of the positive test results that have been reported for players and staff in the last month can be traced back to contact with an infected family member, domestic partner, or friend outside of club facilities.”
The World Series was last played at one site in 1944 at Sportsman's Park in St. Louis, where the Cardinals beat the Browns 4 games to 2. New York's Polo Grounds hosted all the games in 1921 and 1922, the last two seasons it was the home of both the New York Giants and Yankees. The Giants won both titles.
Suarez parts ways with Gaunt Brothers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daniel Suarez, who landed a ride two weeks before the season-opening Daytona 500, will not return to Gaunt Brothers Racing next season and is seeking a new team for the third time in three years.
Gaunt Brothers said Tuesday it was a mutual decision for the Mexican driver to leave the team. Suarez will finish the year in the No. 96 Toyota Camry.
“I’m extremely thankful to my entire Toyota family for everything they have done for me, especially this year," Suarez said. “I will always be grateful to them for having my back.”
Suarez has struggled with Gaunt Brothers, which is in its first full season of Cup competition. The team failed to make the Daytona 500 and Suarez i s ranked 31st in the standings.
He adds his name to a long list of drivers looking for jobs in 2020, which includes Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Corey LaJoie and Kyle Larson, who has been suspended since April for using a racial slur. There's been speculation Suarez could move to Richard Petty Motorsports in the seat Wallace is vacating at the end of this season.