Sports Roundup for Sept. 15

Sports on TV
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 16, La Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles, NBCSN
- 6:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 17, Grenoble to Méribel, 110 miles, NBCSN
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Samsung at KT, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — LG at Hanwha, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 6:30 p.m. — Washington at Tampa Bay OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, MLBN
- 8:30 p.m. — Oakland at Colorado, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — San Francisco at Seattle OR LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN
NBA Basketball
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Miami vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Hockey
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Finals: Tampa Bay vs. New York, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:30 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island, FS2
- 7:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC, Group Stage, UPEI Field, Prince Edward Island, FS2
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Wednesday) — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
- 7 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — WNBA Playoffs First Round: Washington vs. Phoenix, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Texas man gets federal prison for Masters golf ticket scheme
AUGUSTA, Ga. — A Georgia man was sentenced Monday to more than two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a scheme that used stolen identities to obtain tickets to the Masters golf tournament.
Federal prosecutors say Stephen Michael Freeman, 42, of Athens, and three family members in Texas sold those tickets for a profit.
U.S. District Court Judge Randall Hall in the tournament's hometown of Augusta sentenced Freeman to 28 months in prison. More than a year had passed since Freeman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. His parents and a sister also entered guilty pleas last year and were sentenced to three years on probation.
Federal prosecutors said the family used stolen IDs from 2013 through 2017 to cheat the lottery system that distributes tournament tickets and to circumvent Augusta National Golf Club’s rules allowing people to apply only once to enter its ticket lottery.
The family purchased bulk mailing lists to obtain names and addresses of people that were used to create fake accounts for Augusta National’s online ticket lottery, according to the court documents filed in April by federal prosecutors. Those accounts were submitted with email addresses controlled by Freeman and his relatives.
The family would then ask Augusta National to change the addresses associated with the bogus accounts, using “false driver licenses, false utility bills and false credit card statements in the identity of the fake user accounts” sent by mail, the court documents said. That would ensure any tickets won through the lottery would be mailed to addresses where Freeman and his relatives would receive them, prosecutors said.
Horsfield latest to withdraw from U.S. Open with positive test
MAMARONECK, N.Y. — Sam Horsfield became the second player in two days to test positive for the coronavirus without any symptoms, knocking him out of the U.S. Open on Monday after he had traveled from England.
Horsfield, who won twice during the European Tour's “U.K. Swing” to earn one of 10 spots in the U.S. Open, tested negative in a pre-arrival test taken last week.
Upon arrival in New York, his nasal swab test was asymptomatic positive.
Scottie Scheffler, the leading candidate as PGA Tour rookie of the year who tied for fourth in the PGA Championship last month, withdrew Sunday after a positive test.
“It goes without saying that I am hugely disappointed to not have the opportunity to play in my fourth U.S. Open but clearly the safety of the tournament and other players is paramount,” Horsfield said in a message posted to Twitter.