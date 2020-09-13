Sports Roundup for Sept. 14

Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5 a.m. — AFL: Gold Coast at Collingwood, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Samsung at KT, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 5 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Philadelphia at Miami (4 p.m.), MLBN
- 7:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Atlanta at Baltimore, MLBN
- 8 p.m. — Oakland at Seattle, FS1
- 10:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego, MLBN
Football
- 7 p.m. — Pittsburgh at NY Giants, ESPN
- 10:15 p.m. — Tennessee at Denver, ESPN
Hockey
- 8 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:55 p.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Sheffield United, NBCSN
Softball
- 8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont, Ill., CBSSN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Tuesday) — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
47-year-old Stewart Cink rallies to win Safeway Open
NAPA, Calif. — Stewart Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since the 2009 British Open.
Cink closed with a 7-under 65 – rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th – for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs.
Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink's last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Tom Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff.
Cink did it the old fashioned way Sunday, with a short game that repeatedly put him in great shape on the greens. He one-putted 10 times, scrambled for pars after driving into the sand twice and had eight birdies to finish at 21-under 267.
Higgs shot a 68.
Doc Redman closed with a 62 – matching the lowest round of the tournament – to tie with Brian Stuard (70), Chez Reavie (66) and Kevin Streelman (67) at 18 under.
Stuard, Cameron Percy, and James Hahn entered the day tied for the lead.
Percy (74) was done when he went double bogey, double bogey, bogey over a three-hole stretch on the front nine. Hahn (72) bogeyed three of the first six holes and couldn’t recover. Stuard was 1 over through eight and chased the leaders the rest of the afternoon.
Cink’s bogey on the par-4, 362-yard 17th was only his second of the week and trimmed his lead to one stroke after Higgs eagled the par-5 16th to get to 19 under.
After hitting his second shot on the par-5 18th into the rough behind the green, Cink chipped to 3 feet to set up final birdie, then waited for the final three groups to finish.
Mirim Lee wins a stunner in a playoff at the ANA Inspiration
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Mirim Lee ran toward the water for the winner's leap into Poppie's Pond, and there was no blue wall to stop her.
How she even got to that point as the ANA Inspiration champion was shocking even to Lee.
She chipped in twice to stay in the hunt for a major title that for the longest time looked as though it would come down to Nelly Korda or Brooke Henderson. And then after a 5-wood that caromed off a temporary blue wall behind the 18th green and kept it from going in the water, Lee chipped for eagle and a 5-under 67.
That got her into a three-way playoff, and Lee ended it quickly.
She hit 5-wood just through the green – no help needed from the wall on that one – chipped to 5 feet and made the birdie putt. Korda missed the 18th fairway for the second time and made par, while Henderson's 7-foot birdie putt in the playoff stayed left of the hole.
“I must be a little crazy for winning,” Lee said through a translator.
Even with world No. 1 Jin Young Ko and U.S. Women's Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 staying home because of travel concerns with the coronavirus, Lee made it 10 consecutive years with a South Korea winning a major.
It was her fourth LPGA Tour victory, and first since the Kia Classic three years ago.