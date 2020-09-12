Sports Roundup for Sept. 13

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 1 p.m. — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 2, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBC
Cycling
- 7 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 15, Lyon to Grand Colombier, 109 miles, CNBC
Golf
- 8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Final Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Final Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., GOLF
MLB
- 12:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, FSSO
- 1 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN
- 2 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, TBS
- 4 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN
- 8 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers, ESPN
NBA
- 1 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Las Vegas at Carolina, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Seattle at Atlanta, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — Tampa Bay at New Orleans, FOX
- 8:20 p.m. — Dallas at LA Rams, NBC
NHL
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
- 4 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open, Men's Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
WNBA
- Noon — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 3 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
Kisner apologizes for 'reckless comment'
Aiken golfer Kevin Kisner apologized Saturday for a “reckless comment” about COVID-19 that he made on Twitter.
The three-time PGA Tour winner was responding to a tweet from former NBA player Rex Chapman, who divulged that parents of some of his friends had died from coronavirus and that one of his own children had tested positive for the virus.
“Forgive me if I’m upset over 200,000 dead when the President told us 6 months ago we would be down to 0 cases in a ‘few days,’” Chapman also wrote on Twitter.
“Guess they can’t follow the guidelines,” Kisner replied.
A few hours later, Kisner issued an apology.
“Earlier this morning, I made a reckless comment. I diminished the real experience of pain and loss suffered by many during the pandemic,” wrote Kisner, who also removed his original tweet. “I am not without empathy, but I certainly exercised poor judgement. I apologize to Rex Chapman and anyone else that was hurt by my comment.”
The PGA Tour issued a statement on the incident. Kisner is a member of the PGA Tour policy board.
“We found Kevin’s comment this morning to be both disappointing and out of character,” the statement read. “His remarks do not reflect the nature of our sport or organization, both of which strive to offer compassion and unity. We were pleased to see Kevin take ownership of the situation and have since spoken to him directly. We will have no further public comment on the matter.”
Allgaier completes Xfinity sweep at Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Justin Allgaier didn't panic when a late caution made a more-than 9-second lead evaporate. The way he figured, he'd pulled away once and could do it again.
Allgaier grabbed control again on a restart with 13 laps to go to complete a sweep of a NASCAR Xfinity series doubleheader weekend at Richmond Raceway on Saturday.
Allgaier, who lost the lead when he had trouble on a previous restart, had no such issues starting on the inside with teammate Jeb Burton to his outside and Ross Chastain behind him. He quickly moved in front and pulled away in a dominant performance.
Burton held on for second, followed by Chastain, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley. Even with no fans in the stands, Allgaier celebrated with a burnout at the start-finish line.
Austin Cindric never contended, but clinched the regular season championship.
Two drivers, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg, qualified for playoff berths in the race, leaving just one spot in the 12-driver postseason field to be decided next week at Bristol.