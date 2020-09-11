Sports Roundup for Sept. 12

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 2 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — IndyCar: The Honda Indy 200, Race 1, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio, NBCSN
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
College Football
- Noon — Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN
- Noon — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State, ESPN
- Noon — Charlotte at Appalachian State, ESPN2
- Noon — Arkansas State at Kansas State, FOX
- Noon — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, FS1
- 1:30 p.m. — Louisiana (Monroe) at Army, CBSSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Duke at Notre Dame, NBC
- 3:30 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Florida State, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Campbell at Georgia Southern, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — The Citadel at South Florida, ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. — Clemson at Wake Forest, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Tulane at South Alabama, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Louisville, ACCN
- 10 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at Kansas, FS1
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 122 miles, CNBC
Golf
- 8:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Third Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Third Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10 p.m. — Bellator 246: Juan Archuleta vs. Patricky Mix (Bantamweights), Montville, Conn., PARAMOUNT
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Baltimore at NY Yankees, MLBN
- 6 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Detroit at Chicago White Sox, FS1
- 8 p.m. — Houston at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at Minnesota, FOX
- 9 p.m. — San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN
NBA
- 8:10 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Houston vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Western Conference Finals: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool, NBC
Tennis
- 4 p.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open, Women's Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
Acuña leaves game after fouling ball off foot; no fracture
WASHINGTON — Atlanta Braves center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. left Friday's game at Washington after he fouled a ball off his left foot in the fourth inning.
X-rays revealed no fracture and Acuña is considered day to day, the team announced.
The 21-year-old slugger went down on one knee after he fouled off the pitch from Nationals starter Erick Fedde. Acuña tried to walk off the injury before he was helped off the field by manager Brian Snitker and a trainer. He did not put weight on his left leg as he left the field.
Enter Inciarte replaced Acuña in center.
Acuña is batting .280 with 11 homers and 22 RBI. He had homered in Atlanta's previous two games.
For coverage of Friday night's game, visit aikenstandard.com.
Burns shakes off early miscue to lead Safeway Open
NAPA, Calif. — Sam Burns overcame an early double bogey and used steady iron play and strong putting to take the Safeway Open lead Friday. Harry Higgs was right behind, cutting his deficit in half with his last swing.
Burns made nine birdies in a 7-under 65 to get to 15 under at at Silverado Resort, with Higgs two strokes back. Higgs closed with an albatross for a 62, the best round of the day in the PGA Tour's season opener.
First-round leader Russell Knox (69), Cameron Percy (68) and D.J. Trahan (65) were 12 under. James Hahn (65) and Doug Ghim (66) were 11 under.
Matt NeSmith (71) and Scott Brown (69) each finished at 1 under, four back of the projected cut line.
Thirteen players had to finish the first round early Friday after Thursday’s play was suspended due to darkness.