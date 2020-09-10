Sports Roundup for Sept. 11

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The GoBowling 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., NBCSN
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Châtel-Guyon to Puy Mary Cantal, 119 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 9 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Victoria Clube de Golfe, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- Noon — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, Second Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
High School Football
- 8 p.m. — Prince Avenue Christian (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.), ESPNU
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10 p.m. — Bellator 245: Phil Davis vs. Lyoto Machida (Light Heavyweights), Montville, Conn., PARAMOUNT
MLB
- 5 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami OR NY Mets at Toronto (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
- 6 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, FS1/FSSO
- 7:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Miami, MLBN
- 10 p.m. — Seattle at Arizona OR LA Dodgers at Colorado, MLBN
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 7, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: Denver vs. LA Clippers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Final: Tampa Bay vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, USA
Tennis
- Noon — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — Chicago vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Seattle vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Muschamp: 2 USC players test positive for virus
South Carolina football coach Will Muschamp said two players have tested positive for COVID-19 while another nine are being held out because of possible contact with the infected players.
Muschamp gave the update Thursday night. The Gamecocks open the season at home Sept. 26 against No. 25 Tennessee.
Muschamp said those who came in contact with players who tested positive must sit out 10 days because of guidelines from the state of South Carolina. Muschamp said his players and staff have done a good job of wearing masks when out and staying socially distant from others.
Knox takes early lead at Safeway Open
Scotland's Russell Knox posted a bogey-free 63 to take the early lead at 9 under at the Safeway Open, the PGA Tour's 2020-21 season opener.
Knox led Sam Burns and Cameron Percy by one, with two-time Safeway Open champ Brendan Steele another shot back.
Matt NeSmith (72) had an up-and-down round with four birdies and four bogeys, and Scott Brown (74) made two bogeys and a double on his back nine.
This week's tournament, held in Napa, California, is the first of 50 in a jam-packed PGA Tour season.
Wallace leaving Richard Petty Motorsports at season's end
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bubba Wallace, loaded with several new sponsors he personally signed, will leave Richard Petty Motorsports at the end of the season and take his new wealth elsewhere.
Wallace, who has driven Petty's iconic No. 43 the last three seasons, told the team Thursday he would not sign a contract extension.
“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family,” Wallace said in a statement, "but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the No. 43.
“Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”
Wallace, who is 26, has a career-best five top-10 finishes this season and is ranked a career-best 23rd in the Cup Series standings. Wallace did not make the playoffs in any of his three Cup seasons and is winless at NASCAR's top level.