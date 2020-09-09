Sports Roundup for Sept. 10

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va., FS2
College Football
- 8 p.m. — Alabama-Birmingham at Miami (Fla.), ACCN
Cycling
- 6:30 a.m. — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 12, Chauvigny to Sarran Correze, 135 miles, NBCSN
- 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 13, Chatel-Guyon to Puy Mary, 119 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 9 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Portugal Masters, First Round, Victoria Clube de e, Quarteira, Portugal, GOLF
- Noon — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Safeway Open, First Round, Silverado Country Club, Napa, Calif., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif., GOLF
MLB
- 2 p.m. — Detroit at St. Louis, MLBN
- 6 p.m. — Atlanta at Washington, FSSE
- 6 p.m. — Kansas City at Cleveland, MLBN
- 9:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR San Francisco at San Diego, MLBN
NFL
- 8:30 p.m. — Houston at Kansas City, NBC
NBA
- 7 p.m. — Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Western Conference Final: Vegas vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 3 p.m. — ATP: The U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — WTA: The U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Indiana vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPNEWS
- 10 p.m. — Washington vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Koepka out of U.S. Open with lingering injury
Two-time champion Brooks Koepka withdrew from the U.S. Open on Wednesday because of lingering pain in his left knee that has troubled him for most of the year.
Koepka had played eight times in a 10-week span, including six in a row, to try to catch up from missing so much time from a knee injury suffered last October. It reached a point where he withdrew before the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, ending his season in the hopes that time off would help.
Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring, the first alternate based on the Aug. 23 world ranking.
He went back-to-back in the U.S. Open at Erin Hills and Shinnecock Hills, and he nearly became the first player in more than a century to win three straight until Gary Woodland held him off in the final hour at Pebble Beach last year.
ACC coaches back idea of all D-I teams in 2021 NCAA tourney
RALEIGH, N.C. — Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are pushing the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I.
Numerous league schools and coaches released statements Wednesday after the coaches held their weekly call to discuss the proposal, which was first reported by Stadium. There are 357 Division I programs in the country, with NCAA spokeswoman Meghan Durham saying 346 of those are eligible to play in next year's tournament.
Virginia coach Tony Bennett said the ACC coaches are “united in strongly pursuing this” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the cancellation of last year’s NCAA Tournament days before the field of 68 was set to be revealed. Multiple coaches said creating an everybody-gets-in format would be an incentive for schools as they create the safest conditions possible for returning to play.
“This is not a regular season,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement. “It is clearly an irregular season that will require something different. Our sport needs to be agile and creative. Most importantly, an all-inclusive postseason tournament will allow a unique and unprecedented opportunity for every team and every student-athlete to compete for a national championship."