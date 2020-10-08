Sports Roundup for Oct. 9

Sports on TV
Boxing
- 10 p.m. — Top Rank: Emanuel Navarrete vs. Ruben Villa (Featherweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
College Football
- 7 p.m. — Louisville at Georgia Tech, ESPN
College Soccer (men's)
- 6 p.m. — Clemson at North Carolina, ESPNU
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
High School Football
- 8 p.m. — Lowndes (Ga.) at Valdosta (Ga.), ESPN2
MLB
- 7:10 p.m. — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
- 9:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FS1
NBA
- 9 p.m. — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
Soccer (women's)
- 5 p.m. — NWSL: Orlando at Houston, CBSSN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 8:45 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 11 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Men's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, NBC/NBCSN
- 5 a.m. (Saturday) — WTA: The French Open, Women's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Bowyer to retire, move to Fox NASCAR coverage in '21
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Clint Bowyer will retire at the end of the NASCAR season and join the Fox Sports booth as an analyst.
Bowyer, in his 15th full season, heads into Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway facing elimination from the playoffs. He's ranked 11th in the 12-driver field that will be trimmed by four for the next round.
In a media availability earlier Thursday, the 41-year-old gave no indication he planned to announce his retirement hours later. But in a a two-page letter later posted to Twitter, Bowyer said he's moving full-time into television.
“Now I get to the point of what I want to tell you,” he wrote. “I have a new opportunity to do what's next in my life. In 2021 my suit will no longer be fireproof. I will be joining the Fox booth on Sundays."
Bowyer is a popular veteran who has won races for Ford, Chevrolet and Toyota during his career with Richard Childress Racing, Michael Waltrip Racing and now Stewart-Haas Racing. He won the 2008 Xfinity title for RCR.
He replaced Tony Stewart in the No. 14 Ford at SHR when Stewart retired after the 2016 season. But his future with the organization has been in question because Chase Briscoe, a Ford development driver in the Xfinity Series for SHR, is looking for a Cup Series ride.
Bowyer has 10 career Cup wins and finished a career-best second in the 2012 standings. He's made the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.
Bowyer has also had an increased role in Fox's coverage of NASCAR and at the start of the pandemic was an in-studio analyst at the same time he was participating in the televised iRacing events. Fox dropped to a two-person booth this year of Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon following the retirement of Darrell Waltrip.
Falcons activate Terrell from COVID-19 list
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons have activated cornerback A.J. Terrell to their active roster from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Terrell, the team's first-round pick from Clemson in this year's NFL draft, has missed the past two games after opening the season as a starter. He has 11 tackles in two games.
Terrell's status for Sunday's game against Carolina is not known.
The Falcons hope safeties Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) can return as soon as this week. Cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot) returned last week after missing three games.
Coach Dan Quinn said Thursday he will know more about the status of wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) on Friday. Jones was held out in the second half against Green Bay after missing one game with the injury.