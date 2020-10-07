Sports Roundup for Oct. 8

Sports on TV
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Tulane at Houston, ESPN
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, First Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Second Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
MLB
- 2:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: Atlanta vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Minute Maid Park, Houston, FS1
- 3:35 p.m. — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 4, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS
- 7:10 p.m. — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
- 9:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, MLBN
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Chicago, FOX/NFLN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying Soccer: Serbia at Norway, Semifinal, ESPN2
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 9 a.m. — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 11 a.m. — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, NBC/NBCSN
- 5 a.m. (Friday) — WTA: The Frech Open, Women's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Aiken High JV football cancels games due to quarantine
Upcoming football games for the Aiken High junior varsity team have been canceled "due to the placement of a majority of the ... players into a mandatory 14-day quarantine today following designations as close contacts," according to a statement from the school Wednesday.
The games affected are this Thursday's game at Airport and the Oct. 15 game at Laurens. The game against Airport may be rescheduled before the season is over, according to a message on Aiken High's athletics website.
Aiken High's JV team is the sixth in the area to have to alter its schedule due to COVID-19 protocols. The Hornets' varsity team had to reschedule its first two games of the season and won't play its season-opener until Monday. South Aiken, Strom Thurmond, Silver Bluff and Fox Creek have all had to reschedule games due to cases within their own team or their opponent's.
Silver Bluff volleyball caps unbeaten region run
Silver Bluff's volleyball team finished off an 8-0 run through Region 5-AA play Tuesday night with a three-set sweep of Edisto.
Silver Bluff dropped only four sets out of 28 played and will now begin non-region play, starting with a road game Tuesday at North Augusta.
The South Carolina High School League playoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 27.
Rangers take Lafreniere with No. 1 pick in NHL draft
Alexis Lafreniere wanted to take the stage at Montreal’s Bell Centre near his home and hear his name announced at the NHL draft.
The playmaking forward had to settle for being selected first overall by the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
Lafreniere was the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s top-ranked North American skater. The 6-foot-1 left wing becomes the first Canadian to go No. 1 since Connor McDavid was chosen by Edmonton in 2015. From suburban Montreal, he was the first to earn both Canadian Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League MVP honors in consecutive seasons since Pittsburgh captain Sidney Crosby in 2004 and ’05.
The Los Angeles Kings then selected Ontario Hockey League center Quinton Byfield with the second pick. The 6-foot-4 Byfield, whose father moved to Canada from Jamaica, became the highest drafted Black player.
The Ottawa Senators were next and chose top-ranked international forward Tim Stuetzle, who played professionally in his native Germany last year, with their first of three first-round selections.
Detroit, which was bumped to the fourth spot despite finishing with the league’s worst record, selected Swedish forward Lucas Raymond.
North Dakota freshman Jake Sanderson, who went No. 5 to Ottawa, was joined by his family in watching the draft from a suite at the school's Ralph Engelstad Arena.