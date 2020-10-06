Sports Roundup for Oct. 7

Sports on TV
College Golf
- 4:30 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., GOLF
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 4 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN
MLB
- 2:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, MLBN
- 3:35 p.m. — American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS
- 7:10 p.m. — American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
- 9:08 p.m. — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
NHL
- 11:30 a.m. — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, NHLN
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam, ESPN2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
2021 Latin America Amateur Championship canceled due to COVID-19
The 2021 Latin America Amateur Championship will not be held because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament announced Tuesday.
The event, scheduled for Jan. 14-17 at Lima Golf Club in Lima, Peru, is conducted by the Masters Tournament, the U.S. Golf Association and The R&A.
Future championship plans will be announced at a later date, according to a news release.
The tournament began in 2014 and was designed to develop amateur golf in South America, Centra America, Mexico and the Caribbean region.
The champion of the LAAC receives an invitation to compete in the Masters, the British Open, the British Amateur Championship, the U.S. Amateur Championship and any other USGA amateur championship for which he is eligible.
Notable winners of the Latin America event include 2018 winner Joaquin Niemann of Chile and 2019 champion Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico. Niemann competed on the 2019 Presidents Cup International team and became the first Chilean to win a PGA Tour event with his victory at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September 2019. Last year, Ortiz became the first player from Mexico to compete in the Masters since 1979, and he finished as the Low Amateur runner-up.
Niemann also won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in 2017.
Schwartzman tops Thiem in 5 sets in Paris
Diego Schwartzman came back to beat U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem in five sets across more than five hours at the French Open to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.
Schwartzman was two points from defeat on three occasions in the fourth set but eventually pulled out the 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-2 victory by taking the last four games.
The 12th-seeded Schwartzman had been 0-3 in major quarterfinals until this one against No. 3 Thiem, who was trying to reach the final four at Roland Garros for the fifth consecutive year.
Schwartzman could have ended things much sooner Tuesday night. He was two points from taking the second set, then one point from grabbing the third. But Thiem kept fighting back and eventually was two points from winning at 6-5 in the fourth set and again in that tiebreaker.
Schwartzman next will face 12-time champion Rafael Nadal or 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy. Their quarterfinal was scheduled for later Tuesday.
Polish teenager Iga Swiatek made it to her first Grand Slam semifinal by ending the surprising French Open run of qualifier Martina Trevisan of Italy.
The 54th-ranked Swiatek got off to a slow start before taking 11 of the last 12 games to win 6-3, 6-1 at Court Philippe Chatrier.
Both women were appearing in their first major quarterfinal.
Swiatek has been dominant throughout the tournament, dropping zero sets and a total of 20 games over five matches. That includes wins against No. 1 seed Simona Halep, the 2018 champion in Paris, and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.
After defeating the 159th-ranked Trevisan, now Swiatek plays another qualifier, 131st-ranked Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.