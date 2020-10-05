Sports Roundup for Oct. 6

Sports on TV
College Golf
- 4:30 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., GOLF
MLB
- 2 p.m. — National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 1, Minute Maid Park, Houston, FS1
- 4:30 p.m. — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 2, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS
- 8:10 p.m. — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
- 9:30 p.m. — National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
NBA
- 9 p.m. — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 4, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
NHL
- 7 p.m. — NHL Draft: Round 1, NBCSN
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Wednesday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Game 3, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
Fox Creek opponent postpones football game
The Fox Creek High School football team's Region 5-AAA game against Swansea, previously scheduled for this Friday, has been moved to Nov. 6 due to schedule changes made by Swansea.
"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the next two varsity football games have been changed," reads a statement on Swansea's athletics website. No reason was given for the postponement, which affects the Tigers' next two games.
The schedule change means that Fox Creek will no longer play a non-region game Nov. 6 against Batesburg-Leesville.
The Predators are the fifth team in the area to make a schedule change so far in this coronavirus-shortened season. Aiken moved its first two games and plays its season opener Oct. 12; South Aiken had to move games after Aiken, Lexington and River Bluff all postponed or canceled; Strom Thurmond moved its season opener against Swansea to Oct. 30; and Silver Bluff missed its game this past Friday after Pelion postponed.
Fox Creek is off to an 0-2 start to the season after opening with region games against defending Region 5-AAAA champion Brookland-Cayce and defending Region 5-AAA champion Gilbert.
Kickoff times announced for Clemson, USC football games
The Clemson and South Carolina football teams will each play at noon on Oct. 17, their respective leagues announced Monday.
No. 1 Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) visits Georgia Tech in a game that will be broadcast on ABC or the ACC Network. USC (0-2) will host Auburn, with the television network still to be determined.
The Tigers face seventh-ranked Miami this weekend. They beat Georgia Tech 52-14 a year ago.
USC has a road game Saturday at Vanderbilt. The Gamecocks are 0-12 all-time against Auburn.
Texas fire coach Bill O'Brien after 0-4 start
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans fired coach and general manager Bill O'Brien on Monday.
The firing comes a day after Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Vikings dropped the Texans to 0-4 for the first time since 2008.
“In this business, it’s a bottom-line business and we weren’t able to get it to where we needed to get it," O'Brien said.
After assuming the role of general manager in the offseason, O’Brien received almost universal criticism when he shipped superstar receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for running back David Johnson and draft picks.
Asked to reflect on some of his personnel decisions, O'Brien said he had no regrets.
“Every decision we made was always in the best interest of the team," he said. “We had long conversations. We put a lot of research into them. There were things that happened within the walls of an organization that the outside public will really never know. And that’s just the way it is."
The pressure on O’Brien only intensified as the Texans limped out to the terrible start with Johnson struggling as their running game was the worst in the NFL and with the defense allowing the most yards in the league.
O’Brien was in his seventh season in Houston where he compiled a 52-48 record. He won the AFC South four times in his tenure, including the past two years.