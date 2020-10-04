Sports Roundup for Oct. 5

Sports on TV
College Golf
4:30 p.m. — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., GOLF
College Soccer (men's)
6 p.m. — Alabama-Birmingham at Clemson, ACCN
KBO Baseball
5:30 a.m. (Tuesday) — Samsung at LG, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
4 p.m. — American League Division Series: Houston vs. Oakland, Game 1, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS
8 p.m. — American League Division Series: NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
Football
7:05 p.m. — New England at Kansas City, CBS
8:50 p.m. — Atlanta at Green Bay, ESPN
Tennis
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Tuesday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Reid finishes strong and captures first LPGA Tour title
GALLOWAY, N.J. — Mel Reid felt her first LPGA Tour victory was a long time coming, and her celebration showed it.
She rapped in a 2-foot birdie putt on the final hole Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, immediately dropped her putter and ran into the arms of her caddie, Ryan Desveaux. Moments later, she was showered with a mixture of champagne and beer, and the 33-year-old from England grabbed a bottle of bubbly and took a swig.
In her first start since losing the final-round lead in Portland, Reid seized control with four birdies in a five-hole stretch around the turn and closed with a 4-under 67 for a two-shot victory over Jennifer Kupcho and Jennifer Song.
“I love champagne. So it was nice to do it. I’ve not had that feeling for a long time, so just relief honestly,” said Reid, who has six Ladies European Tour titles. “I wanted to put things right from Portland. Yeah, just felt like I handled things a lot better today than I did the final round in Portland, so just absolutely made up to be holding the trophy.”
Reid's only mistake on the back nine was a bogey on the par-3 17th, which cut her four-shot lead in half when Kupcho and Song each made birdie.
From the right rough on the par-5 closing hole, Reid lashed a 6-iron knowing that short of the green would be fine with a two-shot lead and the other two players also in the rough. The ball came out hot and ran onto the edge of the green, effectively assuring victory.
Rai wins Scottish Open after playoff with Fleetwood
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland — Englishman Aaron Rai needed only one playoff hole to beat compatriot Tommy Fleetwood and win the Scottish Open for his second European Tour title on Sunday.
Fleetwood (67) birdied the last hole of regulation to match Rai’s total of 11 under par, but then missed from three feet for par on the first extra hole.
“Tommy had finished off incredibly and it’s not nice to see him miss that but it feels incredible,” said Rai, who won the 2018 Hong Kong Open and finished second in the Irish Open seven days ago.
The 25-year-old Rai had set the clubhouse target after a superb 7-under 64, recovering from a bogey at the second to birdie five of the next six holes before picking up three more shots on the back nine.
Robert Rock (70) looked set to match Rai’s total after he birdied Nos. 10, 13, 15 and 16, only to bogey the last after a clumsy chip from just short of the green.
Rock, who began the day with a two-shot lead, finished alone in third on 10 under, with Australia’s Lucas Herbert (65) and Scotland’s Marc Warren (66) a stroke further back.
Herbert held a one-shot lead at the halfway stage but slumped six shots off the pace following a third round of 79 in miserable conditions on Saturday.
However, the 24-year-old Herbert surged into the lead with six birdies in the first 10 holes Sunday and recovered from a bogey on the 12th with further gains on the 15th and 16th, only to crucially drop a shot on the 17th.