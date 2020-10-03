Sports Roundup for Oct. 4

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
12 p.m. — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN
2 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBC
2:30 p.m. — NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., FS1
4:30 p.m. — GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN
Golf
6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF
Horse Racing
9:30 a.m. — The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris, FS1
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
4:30 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky., NBCSN
NBA Basketball
7:30 p.m. — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
NFL Football
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Jacksonville at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tampa Bay, Baltimore at Washington, CBS
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Dallas, New Orleans at Detroit, Seattle at Miami, Arizona at Carolina, Minnesota at Houston, FOX
4:05 p.m. — NY Giants at LA Rams, FOX
4:25 p.m. — Buffalo at Las Vegas, Indianapolis at Chicago, CBS
8:20 p.m. — Philadelphia at San Francisco, NBC
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, ESPN2
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, NBCSN
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, NBCSN
10 p.m. — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Bob Gibson, fierce Hall of Fame ace for Cards, dies at 84
Hall of Famer Bob Gibson, the dominating St. Louis Cardinals pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday. He was 84.
The Cardinals confirmed Gibson's death shortly after a 4-0 playoff loss to San Diego ended their season. He had long been ill with pancreatic cancer in his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
Gibson's death came on the 52nd anniversary of perhaps his most overpowering performance, when he struck out a World Series record 17 batters in Game 1 of the 1968 World Series against Detroit.
One of baseball’s most uncompromising competitors, the two-time Cy Young Award winner spent his entire 17-year career with St. Louis and was named the World Series MVP in their 1964 and ’67 championship seasons. The Cards came up just short in 1968, but Gibson was voted the National League’s MVP and shut down opponents so well that baseball changed the rules for fear it would happen again.
Gibson died less than a month after the death of a longtime teammate, Hall of Fame outfielder Lou Brock. Another pitching great from his era, Tom Seaver, died in late August.
“I just heard the news about losing Bob Gibson and it’s kind of hard losing a legend. You can lose a game, but when you lose a guy like Bob Gibson, just hard," Cardinals star catcher Yadier Molina said. "Bob was funny, smart, he brought a lot of energy. When he talked, you listened. It was good to have him around every year. We lose a game, we lose a series, but the tough thing is we lost one great man.”
At his peak, Gibson may have been the most talented all-around starter in history, a nine-time Gold Glove winner who roamed wide to snatch up grounders despite a fierce, sweeping delivery that drove him to the first base side of the mound; and a strong hitter who twice hit five home runs in a single season and batted .303 in 1970, when he also won his second Cy Young.