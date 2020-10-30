Sports Roundup for Oct. 31

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Draft Top 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., NBC
College Football
- Noon — Boston College at Clemson, ABC
- Noon — Wake Forest at Syracuse, ACCN
- Noon — Purdue at Illinois, BTN
- Noon — Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN
- Noon — Kansas State at West Virginia, ESPN2
- Noon — Coastal Carolina at Georgia State, ESPNU
- Noon — Michigan State at Michigan, FOX
- Noon — Iowa State at Kansas, FS1
- Noon — Georgia at Kentucky, SECN
- 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Louisiana State at Auburn, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Iowa, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas Christian at Baylor, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Indiana at Rutgers, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Louisville, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Appalachian State at Louisiana (Monroe), ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Texas at Oklahoma State, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Mississippi at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 6 p.m. — Boise State at Air Force, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — New Mexico at San Jose State, FS1
- 7:30 p.m. — Ohio State at Penn State, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Navy at Southern Methodist, ESPN2
- 7:30 p.m. — Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN
- 8 p.m. — North Carolina at Virginia, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Texas State, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Oklahoma at Texas Tech, FOX
- 9:30 p.m. — San Diego State at Utah State, CBSSN
- 10:15 p.m. — Western Kentucky at Brigham Young, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — Nevada (Reno) at Nevada (Las Vegas), FS1
Golf
- 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
- Noon —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, Second Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla., GOLF
- 4:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
Soccer (men's)
- 10:55 a.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, NBCSN
- 1:30 p.m. — Premier League: West Ham United at Liverpool, NBC
- 11 p.m. — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, FS2
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: AC Milan at Uninese, ESPNEWS
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Sunday) — Kazakhstan-ATP Singles Final & Vienna-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
Michael Jordan's NASCAR team partners with Gibbs, Toyota
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Michael Jordan expects to field a winning team when 23XI Racing begins NASCAR competition next season. The first move toward victory lane came Friday in a partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota.
Jordan partnered with current NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin as new team owners and will field the No. 23 for Bubba Wallace. The formation of 23XI – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was completed in September but the final pieces weren't confirmed until Friday.
Joe Gibbs Racing won last year's Cup Series championship with Kyle Busch and both Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. are in contention for this year's title. Hamlin has driven for Toyota and JGR since 2008, so an alliance with any other manufacturer would have been a significant conflict of interest.
“My main goal for 23XI Racing is to be competitive for a championship as soon as possible,” said Jordan. “Our partnership with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing gives us the equipment, resources and expertise to do it.”
JGR is the flagship Toyota team and considered one of NASCAR's top organizations. Gibbs has won five Cup titles since 2000 and last year celebrated a banner season in which its four drivers combined to win 19 of 36 races.
Sale of Mets to Steve Cohen approved; Wilpon era nears end
NEW YORK — The Wilpon family's control of the New York Mets neared its end after 34 years when Major League Baseball owners voted Friday to approve the sale of the team to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
The transfer from the Wilpon and Katz families values the franchise at between $2.4 billion and $2.45 billion, a record for a baseball team that tops the $2 billion sale of the Los Angeles Dodgers from Frank McCourt to Guggenheim Baseball Management in 2012. The Mets sale is likely to close within 10 days.
Cohen pledged to inject about $9.5 million in additional payments this offseason for pandemic-hit employees.
“I am humbled that MLB’s owners have approved me to be the next owner of the New York Mets,” Cohen said in a statement. "Owning a team is a great privilege and an awesome responsibility."
Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson will return as team president.