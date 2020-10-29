Sports Roundup for Oct. 30

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The NASCAR Hall of Fame 200, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1
College Cross Country
- 10 a.m. — SEC Championship: From Baton Rouge, La., SECN
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Maryland, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — East Carolina at Tulsa, ESPN2
- 9:45 p.m. — Hawaii at Wyoming, FS1
Golf
- 5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
- Noon —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship, First Round, Broken Sound Club, Boca Raton, Fla., GOLF
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
High School Football
- 6 p.m. — Parkview (Ga.) at Grayson (Ga.), ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 3:55 p.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
- 11 p.m. — Liga MX: Pachua at Tijuana, FS2
Swimming
- 10 a.m. — ISL: The N 5, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
- 3 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Saturday) — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19, putting into doubt whether the face of college football will be available to play the top-ranked Tigers' biggest game of the season.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement released by the school Thursday night that Lawrence is in isolation with mild symptoms.
Swinney said Lawrence would miss Clemson's game Saturday against Boston College. The Tigers are scheduled to play No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, on Nov. 7.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for a minimum of 10 days.
The junior from Georgia is a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and potentially the top overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. He led the Tigers (6-0) to a national championship as a freshman and back to the College Football playoff championship game last season. Clemson’s loss to LSU in the title game was the first – and still only – game the Tigers have lost in Lawrence’s 32 career starts.
White Sox reunite with Hall of Fame manager LaRussa
CHICAGO — Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him.
The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.
La Russa inherits a team loaded with young stars and productive veterans that made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, only to sputter down the stretch and get knocked out in the wild-card round.
He becomes the oldest manager in the major leagues by five years. Houston's Dusty Baker is 71.
La Russa, who started his managing career with the White Sox during the 1979 season, is returning to the dugout for the first time since 2011, when he led St. Louis past Texas in the World Series. He also won championships with Oakland in 1989 and the Cardinals in 2006.
La Russa is 2,728-2,365 with six pennants over 33 seasons with Chicago, Oakland and St. Louis. He was enshrined in Cooperstown in 2014. Only Hall of Famers Connie Mack (3,731) and John McGraw (2,763) have more victories.
LaRussa got his first major league managing job at age 34 when the White Sox promoted him from Triple-A to replace the fired Don Kessinger. He took over that August and led them to a 522-510 record over parts of eight seasons.
O'Day's $3.5 million option declined by Braves
ATLANTA — Right-hander Darren O’Day’s $3.5 million club option for 2021 has been declined by the Atlanta Braves, making him eligible for free agency.
O’Day receives a $250,000 buyout, completing a deal originally set to guarantee $2.5 million. He had a $2.25 million salary this year, which wound up being worth $833,333 in prorated pay for the shortened season.
O’Day was 4-0 with a 1.10 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season, striking out 22 and walking five in 16⅓ innings. He made five postseason appearances, allowing two runs and four hits in 2⅓ innings. O'Day gave up singles to Joc Pederson and Chris Taylor in Game 2 of the NL Championship Series, and both runners scored when Corey Seager homered off A.J. Minter in the Braves' 8-7 win.