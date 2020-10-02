Sports Roundup for Oct. 3

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 1 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1
- 2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
- 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights), Los Angeles, FS1
College Football
- Noon — Baylor at West Virginia, ABC
- Noon — North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, ACCN
- Noon — South Carolina at Florida, ESPN
- Noon — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2
- Noon — East Carolina at Georgia State, ESPNU
- Noon — Texas Christian at Texas, FOX
- Noon — Missouri at Tennessee, SECN
- 1:30 p.m. — Abilene Christian at Army, CBSSN
- 3:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Boston College, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Memphis at Southern Methodist, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Kansas State, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Duke, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Mississippi at Kentucky, SECN
- 6 p.m. — Navy at Air Force, CBSSN
- 7:30 p.m. — Oklahoma at Iowa State, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — Tulsa at Central Florida, ESPN2
- 7:30 p.m. — Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast), ESPNU
- 7:30 p.m. — Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Virginia at Clemson, ACCN
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 4:30 p.m. — The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBC
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10:30 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, NBC
- 4:30 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FOX
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, ESPN2
Soccer (women's)
- 10 p.m. — NWSL: Portland FC at Utah FC, CBSSN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Sunday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Lou Johnson, hit winning homer in '65 World Series, dies
LOS ANGELES — “Sweet” Lou Johnson, who hit a key home run for the victorious Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 1965 World Series and scored the only run in Sandy Koufax's perfect game the same year, has died. He was 86.
Johnson died Wednesday night at his home in Los Angeles, according to the Dodgers, who were informed by his wife. He had been in ill health and died a day after his birthday.
Johnson played 17 seasons in professional baseball, including eight years in the majors with the Chicago Cubs (1960, ’68), California Angels (1961, ’69), Milwaukee Braves (1962), Dodgers (1965-67) and Cleveland Indians (1968). He hit .258 with 48 homers and 232 RBI in 677 games.
Johnson was signed by the New York Yankees in 1953. He spent about a decade in the minors, made his big league debut with the Cubs on April 17, 1960, was traded to the Angels for pitcher Jim McAnany the following April and after one game with California team was dealt to Toronto in the International League. The Braves acquired him as part of a working agreement with Toronto, and he hit .282 in 61 games for Milwaukee in 1962.
Johnson was traded to the Detroit Tigers and spent 1963 and '64 in their minor league system before being traded to the Dodgers for pitcher Larry Sherry.
Johnson made it back to the majors beginning in 1965 after starting left fielder Tommy Davis broke an ankle in May. Johnson batted .260, with 57 runs and 58 RBI in 130 games as Davis' fill-in.
The Dodgers advanced to the 1965 World Series against Minnesota. Johnson had eight hits, including two homers, the second the game-winner in Game 7.