Sports Roundup for Oct. 29

Sports on TV
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — South Alabama at Georgia Southern, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Colorado State at Fresno State, CBSSN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
- 7 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, SECN
Golf
- 5:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
- Noon —PGA Tour: The Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, GOLF
- 5:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
- 8 p.m. — Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima (Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — Atlanta at Carolina, FOX/NFLN
Soccer (men's)
- 8:30 p.m. — Copa do Brasil: Juventude at Grêmio, Round of 16, FS2
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 3 a.m. (Friday) — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Three remain in prep volleyball playoffs
Three area high school volleyball teams will hit the court Thursday night for the second round of the state playoffs.
Aiken and South Aiken are both in action in the Class AAAA bracket after first-round wins Tuesday. Aiken hosts James Island, and South Aiken visits Hilton Head Island.
Aiken, the Region 5-AAAA champion, stormed out to a two-sets-to-none lead over visiting May River but was pushed to a fifth set. The Hornets re-focused and dominated the fifth to win the match 25-13, 25-23, 19-25, 21-25, 15-3.
Natalie Bland had 24 kills on .475 hitting and had 18 digs for a double-double to lead the Hornets (23-3), who were the unbeaten champions of Region 5-AAAA. Brianna Mahoney had 15 kills and 19 digs, Sami Hale had 11 kills and 14 digs, Caroline Tyler had 49 assists and 13 digs, Sophia Frank had 16 digs, and Jasmine Sampson had 14 digs.
Things were less dramatic across town for region runner-up South Aiken, which swept West Florence 25-13, 25-16, 25-10.
Christa Berry had 39 assists and five aces, Bridget Boyleston had 12 kills and Gracie Carroll had 14 digs for the T-Breds.
Silver Bluff moved to the second round of the Class AA playoffs with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 win over Lake Marion.
Emma Chambers had 27 assists, Rauri Key-Crawford had 10 kills, Jayla Valentine had nine kills, and Mya Cribbs had 19 digs for the Region 5-AA champion Lady Dogs, who will host Andrew Jackson on Thursday.
Region 3-A champion Wagener-Salley's season came to an end with a loss to High Point Academy, and second-seeded Ridge Spring-Monetta lost to Dixie.
Breeders' Cup Classic may feature Triple Crown race winners
Kentucky Derby winner Authentic heads a field of 11 horses, possibly including filly and Preakness winner Swiss Skydiver against males, for the Breeders’ Cup Classic, with trainer Bob Baffert entering three horses in the $6 million race that includes Belmont winner Tiz the Law.
Besides Authentic, second to Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness, Baffert has Improbable and Maximum Security in the 1¼-mile Classic at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky. The Hall of Fame trainer has won the race a record three times.
Baffert is the all-time leader among trainers in Breeders’ Cup earnings with over $30 million. He's currently under the microscope for multiple positive drug tests involving some of his horses, including filly Gamine, who is pre-entered in the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint.
The Classic field was among a total of 201 horses pre-entered Wednesday for the $28 million, 14-race world championships on Nov. 6-7.
A total of 39 foreign horses were pre-entered. Trainer Aidan O'Brien is bringing 10 horses from Ireland, which imposed a 14-day quarantine on incoming visitors.
Final entries and the post-position draw will be Monday.
The world championships will open with five races for juveniles in what's billed as Future Stars Friday on Nov. 6, followed by nine races on Nov. 7.
2021 Boston Marathon postponed until at least fall
BOSTON — Boston Marathon organizers said Wednesday that the 2021 race won't be run on Patriots Day because of the coronavirus pandemic, the second straight year that it has been moved from the April weekend that was its home for more than a century.
About six months before the scheduled April 19 date, the Boston Athletic Association said it was postponing next year's race until “at least the fall of 2021,” conceding that the state won't have sufficiently emerged from the pandemic to allow as many as 30,000 runners and a half-million fans to gather on the streets from Hopkinton to Copley Square in the spring.
The 2020 Boston Marathon was originally postponed from April to September, but it was canceled outright two months later — the first time since 1897 that there was no in-person Boston Marathon of any sort.