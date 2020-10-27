Sports Roundup for Oct. 28

Sports on TV
College Golf
- 3 p.m. — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GOLF
College Volleyball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Georgia at Tennessee, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Auburn at South Carolina, SECN
Golf
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Open, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia, Cyprus, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
- 8 p.m. — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 7, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FOX
Soccer (men's)
- 7:30 p.m. — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC, FS1
- 10 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland, ESPN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Panthers' McCaffrey back at practice after missing 5 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian McCaffrey has been designated for return from the team’s injured reserve list, increasing the likelihood Carolina’s 2019 All-Pro running back will play Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
McCaffrey arrived at Panthers practice Tuesday with a red jersey and a baseball cap signifying an injured player, but he quickly changed into a black practice jersey and a helmet.
McCaffrey hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered a high ankle sprain in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Panthers coach Matt Rhule reiterated Tuesday that he is “hopeful” McCaffrey will ready to play against the Falcons, but added that the decision was largely up to the training staff.
“He looks good,” Rhule said. “He looks like he is moving around great. We will let the medical people and him determine how much he can do and whether he can play in a game.”
McCaffrey was off to a solid start with 223 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in the first two games.
“It's just another weapon," wide receiver Curtis Samuel said of McCaffrey's return. “There is no such thing as having too many playmakers out there. You give the team so many options of who is getting the ball here and who is going there. So many outlets. There is no such thing as having too many options.”
Rhule said McCaffrey was “exhilarated” to be out at practice with his teammates.
“I know he wants to play, but I also know he's a process guy and he understands that we can't shortcut the process,” Rhule said.
McCaffrey's backup Mike Davis had 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in Carolina's 23-16 win against Atlanta earlier this month. Rhule said Davis will still see some action at running back even if McCaffrey returns.
World champ Coleman banned 2 years, will miss Tokyo Olympics
MONACO — Men's 100-meter world champion Christian Coleman was banned for two years on Tuesday and lost his chance to succeed Usain Bolt as the fastest man at the Olympic Games.
Track and field's Athletics Integrity Unit said it banned the American sprinter for two years, until May 13, 2022, because of three violations of doping control rules.
Coleman missed two visits by sample collection officials and failed to file correct information on another occasion, all in 2019 – the year he won his first world title.
“We see this case as involving behavior by the athlete as very careless at best and reckless at worst,” the three-person judging panel said in its published ruling.
Coleman can appeal against his ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The 24-year-old Coleman had been provisionally suspended from competition since May. Weeks later, details of his three so-called “whereabouts failures” were revealed.
Athletes face a two-year ban if they have three violations in a 12-month period.
A previous similar case against Coleman was dropped weeks before the 2019 world championships in Doha, Qatar.
That cleared him to take gold in the individual 100 and 4x100 relay and establish him as favorite to win titles at the Tokyo Olympics which have been postponed to next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Jamaican icon Bolt won the marquee 100-meter dash at the past three Summer Games.
The judges said there was no suggestion Coleman ever took a banned substance.
However, even the panel noted Coleman was in a pool of top-level athletes targeted for no-notice testing since 2016 and “has received anti-doping education for a number of years.”
“The evidence indicated a complete failure to (comply with the rules) by the athlete,” the judges said.