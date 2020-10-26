Sports Roundup for Oct. 27

Sports on TV
American Football
8 p.m. — The Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio, FS1
College Golf
3 p.m. — The East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GOLF
College Soccer (men's)
7 p.m. — North Carolina at Clemson, ACCN
KBO Baseball
5:25 a.m. — SK at Lotte, ESPN2
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — KT at Kia, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
8 p.m. — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX
Swimming
10 a.m. — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Pacers are 2nd after first day of UNG Fall Invitational
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The USC Aiken golf team is in second place after 36 holes of play at the 7th Annual UNG Fall Invitational.
The Pacers registered a score of 12-under par, 564, through two rounds of action. The squad shot one-under par, 287, to open the tournament. USC Aiken recorded an 11-under par, 277, through the next 18 holes of competition.
The team is four strokes back of Lincoln Memorial. The Railsplitters shot 280 in each of the rounds. LMU shot 16-under par, 560.
Piedmont is third (11-under par, 565) while Lee is fourth with a score of seven-under par, 569.
Head coach Michael Carlisle's team was led by Björn Rosengren's eight-under par, 136. The score is good enough to put him in fourth place – just one stroke out of first. Rosengren, who won the Camden Collegiate, shot two-under par, 70, to open the event. He fired a six-under par, 66, over the next 18 holes of play.
Rosengren had two bogeys in the second round but countered it with eight birdies, including five on the back nine. The second-round 66 is the second-lowest round by a Pacer this season (Rosengren's school-record 63 is the lowest).
Leo Johansson carded a score of two-under par, 142. After opening the day with an even par, he shot two-under par on the second round of action. Johansson is tied for 16th.
Nicholas Poole and Gage Weeks tallied identical scores of one-over par, 145. The duo is tied for 36th place. Poole shot two-over par, 74, before playing the next 18 holes at one-under par, 71.
Weeks, competing in his first collegiate event, registered a three-over par, 75, before posting a solid two-under par, 70.
George Eubank began the day at one-under par, 71. He wrapped up the first day of competition at six-over par, 150.
The Pacers return to action tomorrow morning for the final round of play.
NASCAR's Cup playoff at misty Texas put on hold another day
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas was pushed back yet another day without drivers completing any more laps Monday.
Eight hours after the race was scheduled to resume on a misty day with temperatures in the low 40s Fahrenheit, NASCAR postponed it and decided to try again Tuesday.
Similar weather conditions were in the forecast for Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Only 52 of the 334 laps were completed Sunday before mist and drizzle forced the race to stop. There was a delay of more than four hours before the race was postponed a day.
Two drivers retiring from full-time NASCAR competition after this season, Clint Bowyer and seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson, were running 1-2 when the race was halted Sunday.
Erik Jones was running third, ahead of Joey Logano, the only driver locked into a spot in the final four after winning a week earlier at Kansas.
Martin Truex Jr. was in fifth place, having already recovered from being forced to start at the back of the field because of an illegal spoiler. He was just ahead of fellow playoff contender Chase Elliott.
Kevin Harvick, who has won the last three fall races in Texas and is a nine-time winner this season, brushed the wall while leading on Lap 29. With damage to his car's right side, he was 36th and one lap down when the race stopped.