Sports Roundup for Oct. 26

Sports on TV
College Golf
3 p.m. — The East Lake Cup: Individual Championship, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta, GOLF
KBO Baseball
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — SK at Lotte, ESPN2
Football
8:15 p.m. — Chicago at LA Rams, ESPN
Rugby
12:25 p.m. — RSL: Salford vs. St. Helens, Leeds, England, FS2
2:30 p.m. — RSL: Castleford at Leeds, FS2
Soccer (men's)
1:25 p.m. — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBCSN
Swimming
10 a.m. — ISL: The N 4, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
8 a.m. — Vienna-ATP & Kazakhstan-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
McDonald celebrates 28th birthday with first LPGA Tour win
GREENSBORO, Ga. — Ally McDonald gave herself a big birthday present Sunday, winning the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee for her first tour title.
The 28-year-old from Mississippi held off Danielle Kang by a stroke on the Great Waters Course, closing with a 3-under 69 for a 16-under 272 total. Kang birdied the par-5 18th for a 68.
“I’ve never doubted my ability, but I’ve definitely questioned whether I would be able to win out here,” McDonald said. “It’s really hard to win out here. So, I’ve just really hung in there and tried to stick to my process since Day 1. That was able to get me in the winner’s circle today. I’m really thankful.”
McDonald birdied the first three holes on the back nine, dropped a stroke on 14, birdied 16, bogeyed 17 and parred the par-5 18th. Kang birdied Nos. 12. 13 and 14 to pull within a stroke, but bogeyed the 15th.
“I’m not going to lie, it shook me up pretty bad,” McDonald said. “I had to gather myself and get my heart rate under control after I made bogey on 13 and Danielle went back to back on birdies on 13 and 14. I just told myself to calm down and do what I’ve been doing every single round, and that is just trying to execute my game plan, control what I can.”
Kang won back-to-back events in Ohio in the summer, leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, was the top-ranked player in the field.
“I knew from the start that Danielle was going to hang in there,” McDonald said. “You kind of go to match play mode and you think absolutely she’s going to put the pedal down. So I was just happy to hang in there and pull it out.”
Creed gets in Truck Series' final four with victory in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — Sheldon Creed got a little bump from a friend who was already in the final four for the NASCAR Truck Series.
Now Creed has a spot alongside teammate Brett Moffitt after winning in Texas on Sunday.
Creed qualified for the championship round by taking the two-lap overtime finish created when playoff contender Ben Rhodes clipped noncontending Christian Eckes with both in the top five with two laps to go, leaving several drivers angry.
With Creed running alongside Austin Hill on the backstretch on the first lap of the restart, Moffitt moved down the track to give Creed the nudge he needed to go in front.
“Thank God I had a teammate with me and was able to clear there,” said Creed, the first four-time winner in the series this season. “I figured I could cover the 16 at least a couple of laps. It's so nice being stress-free for the next week or two.”
Hill was about to overtake Creed with two laps to go when Rhodes turned into the right rear of Eckes' No. 18 Toyota, sending Eckes spinning into the wall.
Rhodes had damage to his left front but then got sent into the wall by Eckes' teammate, Chandler Smith, leaving Creed to take the combo yellow/checkered at the finish line. Rhodes ended up 20th.
Rhodes said he was trying to keep his car off the wall and didn't intend to make contact with Eckes, who flashed obscene gestures at Rhodes when he came around to the grassy area on the front stretch where Eckes' car ended up.