Sports Roundup for Oct. 25

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
9:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Portugese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2
Noon — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The SpeedyCash.com 400, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, FS1
Noon — NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals, Houston Raceway Park, Baytown, Texas, FS1
Noon — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS1
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, St. Pete Street Course, St. Petersburg, Fla., NBC
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
4:30 p.m. — MotoGP: The Motorcycle Grand Prix Circuit, Motorland Aragón, Alcañiz, Spain, NBC
6 p.m. — MotoAmerica: Day 2, Part 2, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2
Golf
7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Final Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Final Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
3 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
Baseball
8 p.m. — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX
Football
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Cincinnati, Pittsburgh at Tennessee, Buffalo at NY Jets, CBS
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Atlanta, Carolina at New Orleans, Dallas at Washington, Green Bay at Houston, FOX
4:05 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Las Vegas, FOX
4:25 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Denver, San Francisco at New England, Jacksonville at LA Chargers, CBS
8:20 p.m. — Seattle at Arizona, NBC
Tennis
9:30 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Finals, TENNIS
Nurmagomedov stops Gaethje, announces retirement at UFC 254
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts after stopping Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke early in the second round at UFC 254 on Saturday night.
Nurmagomedov (29-0) made the announcement immediately after he impressively finished his first fight since the death of his father and lifelong coach in July. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had a heart problem exacerbated by COVID-19, and his son was overcome by tears in the cage moments after choking Gaethje unconscious 1:34 into the second round of his third UFC title defense.
“This is my last fight,” Nurmagomedov said. "There’s no way I’m going to be back without my father. I spoke to my mother. She don’t know how I fight without father, but I promised it’s going to be my last fight, and if I give my word, I have to follow it.”
Nurmagomedov's first fight in 13 months would be an appropriate farewell for one of the most dynamic competitors in recent MMA history. The Dagestan-born grappling specialist developed a well-rounded game under the tutelage of his father and a Bay Area-based MMA gym, culminating in his ascent to the UFC title in 2018.
Johnson jumpstarts IndyCar move with online auto retailer
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jimmie Johnson needed funding for his move to IndyCar so the seven-time NASCAR champion transitioned into a salesman for the first time.
He'll continue selling all next year as representative for the online auto retailer Carvana.
Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing announced Carvana – the company known for multistory car vending machines – as the sponsor Saturday for the No. 48 Honda that Johnson will drive in road and street course IndyCar races.
It's a striking partnership in that Johnson has spent the last 19 seasons driving for Rick Hendrick, one of the largest car dealers in the country. Johnson sought Hendrick's blessing before signing the deal.
Johnson will retire from full-time NASCAR competition following next month's season finale. The 45-year-old driver is tied with Richard Petty and the late Dale Earnhardt with a record seven Cup titles.
Burton snatches win and keeps Gragson out of championship
FORT WORTH, Texas — Harrison Burton stormed past Noah Gragson in the final turn Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway to win the Xfinity Series race and deny Gragson a spot in the championship round.
Gragson was one turn away from earning an automatic berth into the title-deciding finale but instead had to settle for a second-place finish. Gragson entered the race last in the playoff rankings, 33 points below the cutline and needing a victory to advance.
Burton won for the third time this season in a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing but was eliminated from title contention in the first round.
“That's what we came to do, to be fast and to do what we did on that last lap was incredible,” Burton said.