Sports Roundup for Oct. 24

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 4:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN
- 6 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif., FS2
Boxing
- 9 p.m. — Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Custio Clayton (Welterweights), Uncasville, Conn., SHO
College Football
- Noon — Oklahoma at Texas Christian, ABC
- Noon — Syracuse at Clemson, ACCN
- Noon — Rutgers at Michigan State, BTN
- Noon — Mercer at Army, CBSSN
- Noon — North Carolina State at North Carolina, ESPN
- Noon — Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
- Noon — Nebraska at Ohio State, FOX
- Noon — Kansas at Kansas State, FS1
- Noon — Auburn at Mississippi, SECN
- 2 p.m. — Tulane at Central Florida, ESPN2
- 3:30 p.m. — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Iowa at Purdue, BTN
- 3:30 p.m. — Alabama at Tennessee, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Houston at Navy, CBSSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Baylor at Texas, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Iowa State at Oklahoma State, FOX
- 3:30 p.m. — Penn State at Indiana, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Boston College, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Georgia State at Troy, ESPNU
- 4 p.m. — Kentucky at Missouri, SECN
- 5:30 p.m. — West Virginia at Texas Tech, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — Wyoming at Nevada (Reno), CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — South Carolina at Louisiana State, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Utah State at Boise State, FS1
- 7:30 p.m. — Michigan at Minnesota, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Maryland at Northwestern, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Virginia at Miami, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, ESPN2
- 10:15 p.m. — Texas State at Brigham Young, ESPN
- 10:30 p.m. — Nevada (Las Vegas) at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Air Force at San Jose State, FS1
CrossFit
- 1 p.m. — The Reebok CrossFit Games: From Aromas, Calif., CBS
Figure Skating
- 3 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBC
- 9 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBCSN
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Third Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Third Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
- Noon — UFC 254 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Flash Forum, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2
MLB
- 8 p.m. — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 4, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX
Soccer (men's)
- 8:55 a.m. — Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta, ESPNEWS
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, NBC
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Semifinals, TENNIS
Another horse in Baffert's stable draws a positive test
A filly trained by two-time Triple Crown winner Bob Baffert has tested positive in a post-race drug test for the second time this year, making it the third positive test by a horse in Baffert’s stable in the last six months.
Craig Robertson, Baffert’s attorney, issued a statement confirming Gamine’s test results after her third-place finish as the 7-10 favorite in the Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs on Sept. 4. The two-time Grade 1 winner tested positive for betamethasone, a corticosteroid, which Robertson said is “a legal, commonly used anti-inflammatory medication.”
The New York Times reported the post-race positive for Gamine on Thursday, citing two unidentified sources. Robertson suggested the newspaper's description of betamethasone as a “banned substance” is inaccurate.
The Kentucky Public Protection Cabinet, which regulates horse racing, first tweeted Thursday that one of the primary samples from a horse that ran on Sept. 4 indicated a Class C medication violation. Baffert's attorney later identified the horse as Gamine.
Betamethasone is a Class C drug that is allowed in Kentucky as a therapeutic. However, state rules require at least a 14-day withdrawal time and any level of detection on race day is a violation. The penalty for a first offense for a trainer is a fine of at least $1,000, without mitigating circumstances.
A split sample for Gamine will be tested to confirm the initial positive. Baffert is training Gamine for the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Sprint at Keeneland in Kentucky in early November.
Baffert’s attorney said the drug was administered to Gamine on Aug. 17 – 18 days before the Kentucky Oaks – and the veterinarian followed medical and regulatory guidelines.
“Trainers and veterinarians must be able to rely on guidelines given them by racing officials,” Robertson said. “If they are told by regulators that a medication will clear a horse's system in 14 days, they must be able to rely on that information.”