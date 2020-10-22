Sports Roundup for Oct. 23

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 5:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 1, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2
- 9:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 2, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN2
- 5:55 a.m. (Saturday) — Formula One: Practice 3, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, ESPN
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Tulsa at South Florida, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Alabama (Birmingham), CBSSN
College Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — Clemson at North Carolina State, ACCN
Figure Skating
- 8 p.m. — ISU: The Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas, NBCSN
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, Second Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF
High School Football
- 9 p.m. — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.), ESPN2
MLB
- 8 p.m. — World Series: LA Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Game 3, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Quarterfinals, TENNIS
Freeman voted NL's best by MLB Players Association
NEW YORK — Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was picked as Player of the Year and Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz was voted Marvin Miller Man of the Year in annual Players Choice award voting by the Major League Baseball Players Association.
Cruz hit .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBI in the pandemic-shortened season. The Marvin Miller Award goes to the player whose his peers “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.”
Freeman batted .341 with 13 homers and 53 RBI.
Freeman was voted the NL’s outstanding player, Cincinnati’s Trevor Bauer outstanding pitcher, San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth outstanding rookie and Colorado pitcher Daniel Bard comeback player, the union said Thursday.
Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu was voted the AL’s Outstanding Player, Cleveland’s Shane Bieber outstanding pitcher, Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis outstanding rookie and Cleveland pitcher Carlos Carrasco comeback player.
Hall of Famer Andre Dawson was picked for the first Curt Flood Award, given to “a former player who in the image of Flood demonstrated a selfless, longtime devotion to the players’ association and advancement of players’ rights.
Cruz donated a fire engine and an ambulance and helped build a police station in his hometown of Las Matas De Santa Cruz, Dominican Republic.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright also were were finalists for the Marvin Miller Award.
Jordan picks 23 for car number of new NASCAR team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Picking the car number for Michael Jordan's new NASCAR team was a slam dunk: Bubba Wallace will drive the No. 23 car when the team makes its debut next season.
Jordan named his team 23XI Racing – that's pronounced twenty-three eleven – in honor of both his retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and the car number of his partner and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.
Jordan and Hamlin announced last month they had formed a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver, a high-profile pairing of a Black majority team owner and the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level.
“This is the start of the new adventure! So ready! #23XI,” Wallace tweeted Thursday.
The team made the announcements by launching social media pages that include a video and a “Here we come. #23” message.
“A new chapter in Motorsports. The norm doesn’t fit for us. This is only the beginning. @23XIRacing,” Hamlin tweeted.
The team has not yet named a manufacturer for its debut at the 2021 Daytona 500, but because Hamlin drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, the No. 23 will almost certainly be a Camry aligned with JGR.
Jordan becomes the first Black principal owner of a full-time Cup team since Hall of Famer Wendell Scott drove his own race car in 495 races from 1961 to 1973.
Wallace is the only Black driver in the Cup Series and this season used his platform to push for racial equality. The 27-year-old successfully urged NASCAR to ban the display of the Confederate flag at its events.