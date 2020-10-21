Sports Roundup for Oct. 22

Sports on TV
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Arkansas State at Appalachian State, ESPN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 5 p.m. — Clemson at Georgia Tech, ACCN
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Great Waters Course, Eatonton, Ga., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: the Zozo Championship, First Round, Sherwood Country Club, Thousand Oaks, Calif., GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — NY Giants at Philadelphia, FOX/NFLN
Soccer (men's)
- 6 p.m. — CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. Cibao FC, Preliminary Round, Alajuela, Costa Rica, FS2
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD Municipal Limeño vs. Forge FC, Preliminary Round, San Salvador, El Salvador, FS2
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS: Portland at Seattle, FS1
- 10:30 p.m. — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Comunicaciones FC, Preliminary Round, Tegucigalpa, Honduras, FS2
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS
Mickelson may go where fans aren't for Masters tuneup
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — The Houston Open will be the first domestic PGA Tour event to have fans, and that might be enough to send Phil Mickelson elsewhere in his final tournament before the Masters.
Mickelson typically plays the week before the Masters, and he was planning on being at the Houston Open. The tournament announced last week that 2,000 tickets a day would go on sale starting Wednesday.
The Houston Open is Nov. 5-8 at Memorial Park. That's the same week as the 54-hole Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix on the PGA Tour Champions. Mickelson has won both his starts on the 50-and-over circuit.
“I think that they will do a very good, safe job in having 2,000 people at the Houston Open,” Mickelson said Wednesday at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood. “However, for me personally, I don’t like the risk of having that happen the week before the Masters. I just feel like the week before the Masters, that’s a big tournament we have and I just don’t want to have any risk heading in there. So it has made me question whether or not I’ll play there.”
Mickelson said if the Charles Schwab Cup Championship also has limited spectators, he probably would go to Houston.
What concerns him the most, especially with the coronavirus test he faces at Augusta National, is false positives.
“That's the scare,” Mickelson said. “Because I know that I've been able to stay safe, that my circle ... has been safe, so we've made all those precautions. But the false positives is the thing that scares me.”
Former Masters champ Scott tests positive for coronavirus
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on Wednesday, becoming the second high-profile golfer in as many weeks to do so.
Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, tested positive last week at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.
Scott has not played since the U.S. Open, and the Australian has played only four times – two majors and two FedEx Cup playoff events – in the four months since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Scott, who won at Riviera in February, is No. 15 in the world. He is the third player from the top 20 to have tested positive in the last three weeks. The other was Tony Finau.
Jones lands iconic No. 43 with Richard Petty Motorsports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Erik Jones will drive NASCAR's iconic No. 43 next season for Richard Petty Motorsports, a pairing of a driver and a team both in need of fresh starts.
Jones in August was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing after six seasons, while Bubba Wallace and RPM are splitting at the end of the year. Wallace’s social activism this year became the defining characteristic of the storied Petty organization.
“They still have something to prove and I have something to prove," Jones told The Associated Press. “We are both motivated to write a new chapter. It’s just a really clean slate, a chance to start from scratch and do something completely different."
Wallace's recent prominence helped the driver sign millions of dollars in new sponsorship, but the funding will follow him next season when he moves to a new team formed by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin.
The loss of Wallace could have crippled RPM, the cash-strapped team co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty. Instead, a volatile free-agent market helped RPM land Jones, a 24-year-old considered among the top young talent in NASCAR.