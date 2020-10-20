Sports Roundup for Oct. 21

Sports on TV
College Volleyball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — Mississippi State at Louisiana State, ESPNU
- 8 p.m. — Florida at Auburn, SECN
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Italian Open, First Round, Chervo Golf Club, Pozzolengo, Italy, GOLF
MLB
- 8 p.m. — World Series: Tampa Bay vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, FOX
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CA Independiente vs. Antigua GFC, Preliminary Round, Panama City, Panama, FS2
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana, FS1
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Thursday) — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS
Briscoe lands childhood hero Stewart's No. 14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Briscoe earned job security for the first time in his career with a well-deserved promotion to the Cup Series to cap a season that has so far been storybook.
Briscoe on Tuesday was named the replacement for Clint Bowyer in the No. 14 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, the team co-owned by Briscoe's childhood hero. Briscoe idolized fellow Indiana native Tony Stewart and dreamed of one day driving Stewart's car.
“People would ask me ‘What’s the goal?' and I'd say ‘Man, the dream is to drive the 14,’" Briscoe said in an interview with The Associated Press. “Never in a million years did I think that was possible. Getting to drive Tony's car, and how much of a diehard Tony fan I was, it's just crazy that I'm getting to drive that car.”
The 25-year-old native of Mitchell, Indiana, is a third generation racer who watched his father compete against Stewart on Midwest dirt tracks. Now he's a nine race winner in the Xfinity Series, the championship points leader, and just the third driver of the No. 14 at SHR since it was created for Stewart in 2009.
Stewart hand-picked Bowyer to replace him in 2017, and when Bowyer accepted a television deal for next season, it freed the seat SHR desperately needed to avoid losing Briscoe.
Much like Stewart, Briscoe is considered a blue-collar racer who lacks the family wealth needed to clear the path for an aspiring young driver. He had to earn everything on the track, yet nearly every year Briscoe's season plans were 11th hour deals.
Panthers place Burris, Kirkwood on IR
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris and reserve wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next three games.
Burris injured his ribs in Carolina’s 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Kirkwood re-injured a shoulder that had kept him out of action the first five weeks. Burris had played almost every snap on defense this season prior to the injury and recorded 24 tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception that helped preserve Carolina’s win over the Falcons in Week 5.
The Panthers signed safety Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg off their own practice squad.
Carolina also added four players to its practice squad: cornerback Josh Hawkins, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk, defensive end Greg Roberts, and running back Michael Warren.
The Panthers (3-3) visit the Saints on Sunday.
Ownership committee approves Mets sale to Cohen
ARLINGTON, Texas — The proposed purchase of 95% of the New York Mets by an entity of billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has been approved by Major League Baseball’s ownership committee, and final approval is likely to take place in the next month.
Approval by the committee was disclosed Tuesday by a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made. Committee approval was first reported by Sportico.
Baseball’s executive council will consider the deal next and is expected to forward it for a vote by all major league owners. The sale values the franchise at $2.4 billion to $2.5 billion.
The current Mets ownership group is headed by Fred Wilpon, brother-in-law Saul Katz and Wilpon’s son Jeff, the team’s chief operating officer. The Wilpon and Katz families would retain 5% of the team.
Cohen first bought into the Mets when the team sought $20 million in minority investment stakes following the collapse of Bernard Madoff’s Ponzi scheme, which heavily cost the Wilpons and their companies. The limited partnership shares were sold after a proposed $200 million sale of a stake of the Mets to hedge fund manager David Einhorn fell through in 2011.
The 64-year-old Cohen is CEO and president of Point72 Asset Management.