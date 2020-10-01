Sports Roundup for Oct. 2

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 3:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, USA
College Football
- 7 p.m. — Campbell at Wake Forest, ACCN
- 9 p.m. — Louisiana Tech at Brigham Young, ESPN2
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Second Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 5 p.m. — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, NBCSN
MLB
- 2 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, ABC
- 6:30 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN
- 10 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN
NBA
- 9 p.m. — NBA Finals: Miami vs. LA Lakers, Game 2, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Saturday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 1, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Hutto wins state match play title
South Aiken girls' golf coach Brooke Hutto won the Women's South Carolina Golf Association match play championship at the Country Club of South Carolina in Florence.
Hutto, a member of The Aiken Golf Club, was the No. 1 seed in the championship bracket and won all three of her matches to win the title.
Hutto recently won the Ladies division championship at the City of Aiken Amateur Championship for the third consecutive year.
Clemson five-star RB Bowman puts name in transfer portal
CLEMSON — Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has put his name in the transfer portal.
Team spokesman Ross Taylor said Thursday that Bowman talked with Clemson coaches about his desire to transfer.
Bowman is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound tailback from Lakeland, Florida, who was rated a five-star recruit who enrolled early and was part of the Tigers' spring practice, cut short last March with the school's shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney compared Bowman's speed and ability with that of former Tigers and NFL runner C.J. Spiller.
Bowman ran for 5,081 yards with 71 touchdowns during his high school career. He had offers from several prominent programs including Alabama, Auburn and Florida.
Bowman, however, was down on the depth chart this season behind two-time defending ACC player of the year Travis Etienne and his backups in Lyn-J Dixon and Darien Rencher.
Bowman played in both games for Clemson this season, rushing for 32 yards on nine carries.
No. 1 Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) faces Virginia (1-0, 1-0) on Saturday night.
Titans back to waiting after NFL postpones game vs. Steelers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans find themselves back in a waiting mode, hoping the NFL allows them back inside their headquarters by Tuesday.
Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers is now postponed until later in the season because of the league's first COVID-19 outbreak.
The NFL postponed Sunday's game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement Thursday morning came a day after the league said it hoped to play the game either Monday or Tuesday. The NFL said a new game date will be announced “shortly.”
Coach Mike Vrabel informed his Titans of the newest positive tests and the NFL's decision to postpone the game at a team meeting Thursday morning. That puts Tennessee – and Pittsburgh – on a bye week several weeks ahead of schedule.
Vrabel said they hope to be allowed back inside their building Monday or Tuesday.