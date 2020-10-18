Sports Roundup for Oct. 19

Sports on TV
Football
5 p.m. — Kansas City at Buffalo, FOX
5 p.m. — Kansas City at Buffalo, NFLN
8:15 p.m. — Arizona at Dallas, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
12:25 p.m. — Premier League: Burnley at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, NBCSN
Swimming
10 a.m. — ISL: The N 2, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
6 a.m. — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS
6 a.m. (Tuesday) — Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS
Foles, stingy defense lead Bears past Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bears coach Matt Nagy has found plenty to criticize about his team this season, even though Chicago keeps winning.
On Sunday, Nagy went out of his way to give credit where it was due.
“Hey, our defense played lights out today,” Nagy said. “They played awesome against a good offense.”
Nick Foles threw for one touchdown and ran for another, Chicago’s defense forced three turnovers and sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times and the Bears held on to beat the Carolina Panthers 23-16 on Sunday.
Once again, the Bears' 27th-ranked offense was just good enough to win.
Foles finished with 198 yards passing and a touchdown and David Montgomery added 58 yards on the ground as the Bears (5-1) opened the season 3-0 on the road for the first time since 2006, when they reached the Super Bowl.
It wasn't pretty, for sure, but Chicago improved to 2-1 with Foles as the starter. The 2018 Super Bowl MVP also rallied the Bears past the Falcons when Nagy benched Mitchell Trubisky in Week 3.
In the meantime, the Bears' defense has been special.
Chicago limited Carolina to 303 yards and the Panthers were 3 of 13 on third down conversions. Bridgewater was held to a season-low 216 yards passing and was intercepted twice. He was forced to scramble out of the pocket eight times while trying to avoid pressure.
Mickelson wins in Richmond to go 2 for 2 on senior tour
RICHMOND, Va. — Phil Mickelson likes to play aggressively and found the PGA Tour Champions' stop at The Country Club of Virginia the perfect place to begin his preparations for the Masters.
Bombing drives like he will have to do against the younger set on the PGA Tour, Mickelson shot a 7-under 65 and became the third player — and second this year — to win his first two starts on the tour for players 50 and older. He slammed the door on Mike Weir with a back-nine surge Sunday in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.
“It’s fun for me to come out here and play well and this is a good start for me as I try to build a little bit of momentum heading to Augusta in about a month,” Mickelson said.
He finished at 17-under 199, one off the event record set by Miguel Angel Jimenez last year.
“I put a new driver into play this week, trying to get a little more pop, a little more carry. It was a little wayward at times, but it was also effective in allowing me to play this course the way I wanted to, which was aggressively,” Mickelson said.
Mickelson beat fellow left-hander and second-round leader Weir by three strokes. The fellow rookie closed with a 71 and said he would have contended had he putted better.
“I haven’t been in this position in a while, but I felt very confident," the Canadian said. "I hit one poor tee shot on No. 7. Outside of that, I played really well and just didn’t get anything really out of it.”
The winner in late August at Ozarks National in Missouri in his first start on the tour, Mickelson joined Bruce Fleischer and Jim Furyk as the only players to win in their first two senior events. Fleischer accomplished the feat in 1999 and Furyk did it this year with victories at The Ally Challenge and Pure Insurance Championship.
Mickelson, who hasn't won on the PGA Tour since early 2019 at Pebble Beach, plans to return to the PGA Tour next week for the Zozo Championship in California. After a week off, he'll play in the Houston Open as his final preparation for the Masters on Nov. 12-15.