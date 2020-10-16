Sports Roundup for Oct. 17

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 4 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FOX
- 7 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., NBCSN
- 9:30 p.m. — IMSA: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBCSN
Bowling
- 6 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 16, Centreville, Va., FOX
Boxing
- 7:30 p.m. — Top Rank: Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
College Football
- Noon — Clemson at Georgia Tech, ABC
- Noon — Pittsburgh at Miami, ACCN
- Noon — Auburn at South Carolina, ESPN
- Noon — Navy at East Carolina, ESPN2
- Noon — Texas State at South Alabama, ESPNU
- Noon — Kansas at West Virginia, FOX
- Noon — Kentucky at Tennessee, SECN
- 1:30 p.m. — Army at Texas (San Antonio), CBSSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Louisville at Notre Dame, NBC
- 3:30 p.m. — Central Florida at Memphis, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Mississippi at Arkansas, SECN
- 4 p.m. — Virginia at Wake Forest, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — Texas A&M at Mississippi State, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Massachusetts at Georgia Southern, ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — Marshall at Louisiana Tech, CBSSN
- 7:30 p.m. — North Carolina at Florida State, ABC
- 8 p.m. — Boston College at Virginia Tech, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Georgia at Alabama, CBS
Golf
- 8 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Third Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Third Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 8:30 a.m. — QIPCO: British Champions Day, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, FS2
MLB
- 4:38 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 6, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (if necessary), FS1
- 8:37 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 7, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
Soccer (men's)
- 7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Liverpool at Everton, NBCSN
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Southampton at Chelsea, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City, NBC
- 6 p.m. — Liga MX: Puebla at Monterrey, FS2
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Sassuolo at Bologna, ESPN2
Soccer (women's)
- 4 p.m. — NWSL: North Carolina at Orlando, CBS
Swimming
- 2 p.m. — ISL: The N 1, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBS
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Semifinals, TENNIS
- 12:30 p.m. — Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin, TENNIS
- 6 a.m. (Sunday) — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Singles Finals, TENNIS
Astros beat Rays, force Game 7 in ALCS
SAN DIEGO — George Springer and José Altuve keyed a four-run rally in the fifth inning, Framber Valdéz pitched six brilliant innings and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays for the third straight game, 7-4 Friday to force a deciding Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.
Houston chased starter Blake Snell in the fifth before Springer hit a go-ahead, two-run single and scored on Altuve’s double. Carlos Correa, who hit a walk-off home run in Thursday night’s 4-3 win, added an RBI single.
The Astros are one win away from their third World Series in four seasons and joining the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to rally from a 3-0 deficit to win a seven-game series. The Red Sox stunned the New York Yankees to win the ALCS before winning their first World Series in 86 seasons.
Otherwise, big league clubs leading 3-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series are 37-1.
Hoiuston also is trying to become the first team to win a pennant with a losing regular season record (29-31). The Astros have been criticized for their role in a cheating scandal en route to the 2017 title that was uncovered last offseason.
Manuel Margot homered twice and drove in three runs for the Rays, who after blowing the 3-0 series lead remain one win away from the second World Series in franchise history and moved within one loss from joining the 2004 Yankees in ignominy.