Sports Roundup for Oct. 16

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series: The Speediatrics 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan., FS1
College Football
- 6 p.m. — Southern Methodist at Tulane, ESPN
- 9:30 p.m. — Brigham Young at Houston, ESPN
College Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — Duke at Clemson, ACCN
Golf
- 7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, Second Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Richmond, Va., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Second Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
MLB
- 6:07 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 6, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
- 9:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 5, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
Saban still asymptomatic, but sidelined for Alabama-Georgia
Nick Saban won’t be allowed to coach No. 2 Alabama from home against third-ranked Georgia per NCAA guidelines, and also can't be in the stadium while testing positive for COVID-19.
Saban said on his radio show Thursday night that he hasn't had a fever or any symptoms and has still been able to perform all his normal work duties from home.
“I feel great, I don't have any problems," Saban said. “I've been able to do everything that I would do if I were working from (the office), whether it's being in meetings, watching film with the coaches, watching practice film, have communication on the field that I can still correct players.”
He said offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, a former Southern California and Washington head coach, will handle the head coaching decisions on the sideline during the game.
Correa hits walk-off homer to keep Astros alive in ALCS
SAN DIEGO — Carlos Correa homered with one out in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 Thursday behind sensational pitching from five rookies to remain alive in the AL Championship Series.
Correa drove a pitch from Nick Anderson to straightaway center field, watched the ball for a few steps and then flung his bat. He was greeted at home by his ecstatic teammates. He’s only 3 for 18 in the series, but two of the hits are homers.
Houston won a second straight elimination game thanks in large part to starter Luis Garcia and four fellow rookies, who combined to hold the Rays to two runs and four hits through 6⅔ innings before manager Dusty Baker finally turned to a veteran, Josh James. Ryan Pressly, the seventh Astros pitcher, got the victory.
The Astros pulled to 3-2 and forced Game 6 on Friday. In the ALCS for a fourth straight year, the Astros are trying to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series. The Red Sox beat the New York Yankees in the ALCS and went on to win their first World Series in 86 seasons.
Mickelson begins Masters prep in earnest on Champions tour
RICHMOND, Va. — Phil Mickelson will begin his preparation for the Masters in earnest on Friday at a place, and on a tour, not typically associated with the regimen required to win a major.
The left-hander is making his second start on the PGA Tour Champions in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic at the Country Club of Virginia's somewhat forgiving James River course.
Mickelson will be paired with fellow tour rookie Jim Furyk and defending champion Miguel Angel Jimenez, who shot a 9-under 63 on a soft course in the final round last year to win on the circuit for the best golfers aged 50 and over.
After this weekend, he plans to return to the PGA side for next week's Zozo Championship in California and, after a week off, the Houston Open the week before the Masters.