Sports Roundup for Oct. 15

Sports on TV
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 4 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
Golf
- 7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
High School Football
- 9 p.m. — Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10 p.m. — Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN
MLB
- 5:07 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS
- 8:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FOX/FS1
Tennis
- 6 a.m. — St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 4 a.m. (Friday) — Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin, TENNIS
Greenville lands future NCAA hoops tournament host spots
South Carolina’s Upstate continues to be a popular spot for NCAA championship events, including its flagship basketball tournaments.
Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena, nicknamed “The Well,” will host the first and second rounds of the 2026 men’s NCAA Tournament and a 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament Regional, the NCAA announced on Wednesday.
The decisions continue a recent trend to showcase college basketball in Greenville, including the men’s tournament first and second rounds in 2022 and the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament in 2021.
With the 2017 men's tournament, it's the fifth time within the past three years that Greenville has been awarded the NCAA's coveted regionals.
“You don’t see that rotation, that quick, very often,” said David Montgomery, vice president of sales for the city's tourism bureau, VisitGreenvilleSC, which pushed hard for the bids.
The Well has hosted the SEC Women’s Tournament the past two years and would have hosted a women’s NCAA Tournament Regional in March had the pandemic not occurred. The University of South Carolina’s women’s team, ranked No. 1 nationally when the season ended and expected to retain its top ranking when the first Top 25 poll of the year is released next month, is a natural draw and could advance to the Final Four out of Greenville in 2023.
Overall, South Carolina landed seven NCAA championship events from 2023-26. Six are in the Upstate, including a 2023 Division I men's golf regional at The Cliffs at Keowee Falls and the 2024 Division II field hockey semifinals and finals at Limestone University in Gaffney.
The 2024 Division III men's and women's track and field finals will be held at Myrtle Beach’s Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. A 2024 men’s and women’s cross country regional will be held at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg as well as the 2025 cross country championships.
Columbia and Colonial Life Arena submitted a bid to again host the men’s NCAA Tournament first and second rounds after a tremendously successful appearance in 2019. They were not selected.
Saban, Alabama AD test positive for COVID-19
Alabama coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne have tested positive for COVID-19, three days before the second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia in a clash of Southeastern Conference and national powers.
Both said their tests Wednesday morning came back positive, but Saban said he didn't have any symptoms by late afternoon.
“I immediately left work and isolated at home,” Saban said.
The second-ranked Crimson Tide is set to face No. 3 Georgia on Saturday, and may be without their iconic 68-year-old coach who remained scheduled to talk with the media Wednesday evening.
Saban said he informed the team via a Zoom session at 2 p.m. Wednesday and that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee game preparations while he works from home.
Sarkisian is a former head coach at Washington and USC. Saban has led Alabama to five national titles since taking over the program in 2007, and also won one at LSU.
It was another body blow for the SEC, which had postponed two games this week already: No. 10 Florida against defending national champion LSU and Missouri-Vanderbilt.