Sports Roundup for Oct. 14

Sports on TV
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN
College Volleyball (women's)
- 6 p.m. — Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
Golf
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, GOLF
MLB
- 6:05 p.m. — National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
- 8:40 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1, ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16, FS2
Dustin Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive coronavirus test
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Dustin Johnson became the most prominent player to test positive for the coronavirus since golf resumed in June, forcing him to withdraw Tuesday from the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek.
The PGA Tour said in a statement that Johnson notified officials he was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was given another test that came back positive.
Johnson is the No. 1 player in the world and the reigning PGA Tour player of the year after winning the FedEx Cup for the first time. He has not played since he tied for sixth at the U.S. Open last month.
“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said in a statement. “I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the tour's medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”
Johnson is the 12th player to test positive at a tournament or at home since the PGA Tour resumed its schedule on June 8. The tour said a small number of players tested positive at home and chose to keep it private.
It comes one week after Tony Finau, at No. 16 in the world, tested positive with minor symptoms and withdrew from the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas.
Most of the world's best players are in Las Vegas and California for two weeks as part of their preparations for the Masters. Johnson is scheduled to play the Houston Open on Nov. 5-8 a week before the Masters.
Finau experienced symptoms last weekend, meaning he was eligible to be at Shadow Creek on Wednesday to start practicing. Instead, he chose to withdraw.
Florida halts meetings, practices amid 19 new COVID cases
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — No. 10 Florida paused all team activities Tuesday following “an increase in positive COVID tests among players," putting Saturday's home game against defending national champion LSU in jeopardy.
The Gators had 19 positives following Tuesday morning testing, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because of privacy laws. The Independent Florida Alligator first reported the total number of positives.
Athletic director Scott Stricklin said the decision to halt meetings and practices was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Stricklin added that coach Dan Mullen has spoken with players and parents and that he told last week's opponent, Texas A&M, and Saturday's opponent, the Tigers.
Stricklin said the situation “will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”
The shutdown came three days after Mullen's eyebrow-raising comments about wanting 90,000 fans at Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers. Mullen didn't double down Monday, but he didn't back down, either.
He brushed aside criticism and praised his players for how well they have handled COVID safety protocols.
The Southeastern Conference already has postponed one game this week: Vanderbilt and Missouri was tentatively pushed to Dec. 12 because COVID-19 issues have left the Commodores without enough players. It was the first SEC game rescheduled due to coronavirus-related problems and the 28th in the Football Bowl Subdivision to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.