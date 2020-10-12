Sports Roundup for Oct. 13

Sports on TV
College Soccer (men's)
- 7 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
MLB
- 6:05 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
- 8:40 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
NFL
- 7 p.m. — Buffalo at Tennessee, CBS
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Switzerland at Germany, League A, Group 4, ESPN2
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77
CINCINNATI — At 5-foot-7, he was the smallest cog in the Big Red Machine. And to his star-powered teammates, Joe Morgan was a driving force, too.
Morgan, the Hall of Fame second baseman who became the sparkplug of dominant Cincinnati teams in the mid-1970s and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era, has died. He was 77.
He died at his home Sunday in Danville, California, family spokesman James Davis said in statement Monday. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.
“Joe Morgan was quite simply the best baseball player I played against or saw,” Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench texted to The Associated Press.
Morgan’s death marked the latest among major league greats this year: Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Lou Brock, Tom Seaver and Al Kaline.
“All champions. This hurts the most,” Bench said.
Morgan was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. A dynamo known for flapping his left elbow at the plate, Little Joe could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.
Most of all, he completed Cincinnati’s two-time World Series championship team, boosting a club featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Tony Perez and Bench to back-to-back titles.
“Joe would always amaze me,” Rose told the AP. “He was by far the most intelligent player I've ever been around. He rubbed off on all of us. A big part of the Big Red Machine.”
Often regarded as the greatest second baseman in history, he was an easy first-ballot pick for Cooperstown.
In a 22-year career through 1984, Morgan scored 1,650 runs, stole 689 bases, hit 268 homers and batted .271. But those stats hardly reflected the force created on the field by the lefty-swinging No. 8.
Aiken High falls on the road at Airport
Aiken High's football team dropped its long-awaited season opener Monday night at Airport, 27-14.
The Hornets (0-1, 0-1 Region 5-AAAA) had to reschedule their first two games, against South Aiken and Midland Valley, due to COVID-19 protocols.
Aiken led 6-0 after the first quarter and trailed 14-13 at the half.
The Hornets are back in action this Friday for a non-region game at Laurens.
Rays take 2-0 ACLS lead over Astros
SAN DIEGO — Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run one batter after a crucial Houston error and made a spectacular catch in right field in his former home ballpark, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Astros 4-2 Monday to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.
Margot homered off Lance McCullers Jr. with two outs in the first inning on an 87-degree afternoon. An inning later, he tracked George Springer’s long foul ball to right field while shielding his face from the sun and caught it as he tumbled over a padded railing atop a wall and landed on a walkway near the seats down the line at Petco Park.
Margot popped up and held up his glove with the ball in it after a 102-foot sprint. That ended the inning, stranding two runners.
Margot was an outfielder with the San Diego Padres from late in the 2016 season until being traded to Tampa Bay on Feb. 8 for reliever Emilio Pagán.
Margot’s big plays made a winner of 36-year-old Charlie Morton, who helped Houston win the 2017 World Series, and spoiled an otherwise fine effort by McCullers, who lost despite striking out 11 in seven innings. Morton improved to 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA in the last two postseasons.