Sports Roundup for Oct. 12

Sports on TV
Horse Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MLB
- 4:07 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
- 8:08 p.m. — National League Championship Series: Atlanta vs. LA Dodgers, Game 1, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FOX
NFL
- 8:15 p.m. — LA Chargers at New Orleans, ESPN
NFL does major juggling of schedule due to coronavirus
The NFL has juggled its regular-season schedule due to coronavirus outbreaks with the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots.
Nine teams are being affected, some over a period of weeks through Nov. 22: New England, Tennessee, Denver, Buffalo, Kansas City, Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets and Jacksonville.
Denver's game at New England, originally scheduled for Sunday and then moved to Monday night when the Patriots had more positive COVID-19 tests, now will be played next Sunday afternoon.
Kansas City's game at Buffalo, which was supposed to be played Thursday night, has been moved back to Monday, Oct. 19.
Tuesday night's game with the Bills at the Titans, which originally was to be played Sunday, remains on schedule despite another positive test result in Tennessee.
Other changes:
• Jets at Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11.
• Jaguars at Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7.
• Chargers at Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8.
• Chargers at Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10.
• Dolphins at Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11.
Laird redeems himself in playoff to win again in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Martin Laird lost a chance to win by making bogey on the 18th hole, only to redeem himself in a three-way playoff by making a 20-foot birdie putt on the second extra hole Sunday to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Laird ended seven years without a victory in a year filled with so much doubt, which included knee surgery right about the time golf was set to resume from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 37-year-old Scot suddenly is flying high.
He needed a sponsor exemption to play the tournament he won in 2009. He ended it with a birdie to beat Matthew Wolff and Austin Cook. It was the third three-man playoff in Las Vegas for Laird, who won in 2009 and lost the following year when Jonathan Byrd made a hole-in-one on the 17th hole at the TPC Summerlin.
Laird contributed a pair of big shots on the par 3.
He had a one-shot lead with two holes to play Sunday when he sent his tee shot on the par-3 17th off a cart path and some 30 yards right of the green with the pin to the right. He hit a chip-and-run over the cart path, under the trees, between a pair of bunkers and then made a most improbable par with an 18-foot putt.
But he missed the green to the right on the 18th and chipped to 30 feet, two-putting for bogey and a 3-under 68 to fall into a playoff at 23-under 261 with Wolff and Cook, who each closed with a 66.
They all made par on the 18th in the playoff, and then Laird ended it on the 17th with his birdie. Laird, at No. 358 in the world, becomes the third winner in the last four regular PGA Tour events to be ranked outside the top 300.
Now he has a two-year exemption, and he's headed back to the Masters in April and the PGA Championship in May.
Aiken's Matt NeSmith shot a final-round 68 to tie for eighth at 18 under for his second career top-10 on the PGA Tour.
U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau closed with a 66, and that was the worst he could have done. With a helping wind, he played the par 5s on the back nine in 1 over. He also bogeyed the last from a bunker.