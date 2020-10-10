Sports Roundup for Oct. 11

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C., NBC
College Soccer (women's)
- 1 p.m. — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
- 3:30 p.m. — Wake Forest at Clemson, ACCN
Golf
- 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., GOLF
- Noon — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Final Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., NBC
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1
MLB
- 7:37 p.m. — American League Championship Series: Houston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
NBA
- 7:30 p.m. — NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 6, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
NFL
- 1 p.m. — Las Vegas at Kansas City, CBS
- 1 p.m. — Carolina at Atlanta, FOX
- 4:25 p.m. — NY Giants at Dallas, CBS
- 8:20 p.m. — Minnesota at Seattle, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Nations League: Portugal at France, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at LA FC, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna, FS1
Tennis
- 5:30 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 9 a.m. — WTA: The French Open: Men's Final, Roland Garros, Paris, NBC
Allmendinger wins Xfinity race at rain-soaked Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. — AJ Allmendinger splashed his way through a torrential rainstorm that turned Charlotte Motor Speedway into a slip-and-slide Saturday to win the Xfinity Series race on the hybrid road course-oval “Roval."
Allmendinger won for the second time this season in 10 starts for Kaulig Racing. He's easily the most experienced NASCAR driver at both road course racing and driving in wet conditions – Allmendinger has a long career in multiple formulas, including sports cars and open-wheel, which both race in the rain.
Allmendinger's victory in near darkness on a soaking wet track ended a sloppy race marred by multiple slides through standing water. It was an elimination race for the Xfinity Series playoffs and Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Michael Annett and Riley Herbst were knocked from title contention.
NASCAR had to stop the race for nearly 40 minutes as track dryers attempted to sweep standing water from the surface, and while it temporarily improved conditions, heavy rain later simply soaked the track again.
There were 10 cautions and six different leaders, including Noah Gragson who spun while out front in an eventful afternoon. He was later shoved off the course by Riley Herbst and during the delay vowed his revenge.
Gragson still finished second and was followed by Daniel Hemric to give JR Motorsports a pair of Chevrolets on the podium.
Cantlay, Laird share lead in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Patrick Cantlay picked up enough birdies on the back nine to catch up to Martin Laird, and they each had a 6-under 65 to share the lead going into the final round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
It was another day of low scoring for just about everyone but U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. He had a pair of double bogeys through six holes and went from one shot behind to at barely inside the top 40.
Cantlay and Laird were at 20-under 193, though this should be far from a two-man race.
Matthew Wolff got it started early. After making the cut with one shot to spare, Wolff had three eagles in a five-hole stretch and had to settle for pars on his final two holes for a 61.
Matt NeSmith, playing with Wolff, also made a big move on moving day – he posted a bogey-free 64 to reach 15 under, five off the lead.