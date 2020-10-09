Sports Roundup for Oct. 10

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
3:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Superspeedway, Concord N.C., NBC
6 p.m. — AMA Motocross: The Pala National, Fox Raceway, Pala, Calif., NBCSN
8 p.m. — IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Motul 100% Synthetic Grand Prix, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord N.C., NBCSN
Bowling
8 p.m. — PBA: Playoffs, Round of 24, Centreville, Va., FOX
College Football
Noon — Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ABC
Noon — North Carolina State at Virginia, ACCN
Noon — Florida at Texas A&M, ESPN
Noon — Louisiana (Monroe) at Liberty, ESPN2
Noon — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, FOX
Noon — South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SECN
Noon — Louisiana State at Missouri, SECN-ALT
1:30 p.m. — The Citadel at Army, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Iowa State, ABC
3:30 p.m. — Tennessee at Georgia, CBS
3:30 p.m. — Texas (San Antonio) at Brigham Young, ESPN2
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Boston College, ACCN
4 p.m. — Arkansas at Auburn, ESPN
4 p.m. — Middle Tennessee State at Florida International, ESPNU
4 p.m. — Kansas State at Texas Christian, FOX
4 p.m. — Missouri at Louisiana State (From Columbia, Mo.) (taped), SECN
6 p.m. — Temple at Navy, CBSSN
7:30 p.m. — Miami at Clemson, ABC
7:30 p.m. — Alabama at Mississippi, ESPN
7:30 p.m. — Texas (El Paso) at Louisiana Tech, ESPN2
7:30 p.m. — Florida State at Notre Dame, NBC
7:30 p.m. — Mississippi State at Kentucky, SECN
8 p.m. — Charlotte at North Texas, ESPNU
Golf
6 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Third Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
11 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., GOLF
Noon — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, Aronimink Golf Club, Newtown Square, Pa., NBC
2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., GOLF
5 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, GOLF
6 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, GOLF
Mixed Martial Arts
11:30 a.m. — Bellator 248: Michael Page vs. Ross Houston (WelterWeights), Paris, CBSSN
Soccer (women's)
7:30 a.m. — FA-WSL: Manchester United at Tottenham, NBCSN
Tennis
5 a.m. — WTA: The French Open, Girl's Singles & Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
9 a.m. — WTA: The French Open: Women's Final, Roland Garros, Paris, NBC
5:30 a.m. (Sunday) — WTA: The French Open, Women's Doubles Championship, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Whitey Ford, Hall of Fame ace for mighty Yankees, died at 91
NEW YORK — During an era when the Yankees won the World Series so routinely it was joked that rooting for them was like rooting for General Motors, their ace pitcher owned the most fitting nickname: “The Chairman of the Board.”
Whitey Ford, the street-smart New Yorker who had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become baseball’s perennial champions in the 1950s and ’60s, died Thursday night. He was 91.
The team said Friday the Hall of Famer died at his Long Island home in Lake Success, New York, while watching the Yankees in a playoff game. His wife of 69 years, Joan, and family members were with him.
Ford had suffered from the effects of Alzheimer's disease in recent years. His death was the latest this year of a number of baseball greats — Al Kaline, Tom Seaver, Lou Brock and Bob Gibson.
On a franchise long defined by power hitters, Ford was considered its greatest starting pitcher. He posted the most wins in Yankees history and still owns the record for World Series victories.
Not big and not overpowering, the wily left-hander played in the majors from 1950-67, all with the Yankees, and teamed with the likes of Mickey Mantle, Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra to win six championships.
“If you were a betting man, and if he was out there pitching for you, you'd figure it was your day,” former teammate and World Series MVP Bobby Richardson told The Associated Press on Friday.
Ford won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He would help symbolize the almost machinelike efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century, when only twice between Ford’s rookie year and 1964 did they fail to make the World Series.