Sports Roundup for Oct. 1

Sports on TV
Golf
- 6:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., GOLF
- 6:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
MLB
- Noon — National League Wild Card Series: Cincinnati at Atlanta, Game 2, ESPN
- 2 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, ABC
- 3 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox at Oakland, Game 3, ESPN
- 5 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: St. Louis at San Diego, Game 2, ESPN2
- 7 p.m. — American League Wild Card Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN
- 10 p.m. — National League Wild Card Series: Milwaukee at LA Dodgers, Game 2, ESPN
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — Denver at NY Jets, NFLN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Friday) — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris, TENNIS
Silver Bluff reschedules upcoming game due to COVID-19 case at Pelion
Silver Bluff High School announced Wednesday that this week's varsity football game against Pelion High School will be rescheduled due to positive COVID-19 cases recently reported among Pelion's team.
The previously scheduled Silver Bluff High School varsity football home game versus Pelion for Friday has been postponed to Oct. 30, Silver Bluff High School Principal Dr. Katie Briscoe said in a statement.
"The health and safety of all student-athletes, families, staff and fans is always our top priority," Briscoe said. "Thank you for your continued support of Silver Bluff High School athletics."
All previously purchased tickets for the Silver Bluff High School game will be honored on the rescheduled game date.
Fans who prefer a refund are asked to email Silver Bluff head football coach DeAngelo Bryant at wbryant@acpsd.net by Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m.
NASCAR adds schedule variety with 2021 changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After two decades of the same left turns at the same tracks over and over again, NASCAR finally upended its stagnant calendar with a 2021 schedule that is as radical as the sport has ever seen.
Three new venues. A dirt race for the first time in more than 50 years. And a whopping six road courses for the elite Cup Series in an overhaul unveiled Wednesday that dumped some of the cookie-cutter oval tracks right off the list.
It is a true shakeup after a lack of imagination created the most predictable schedule in sports, one that favored new speedways – 1.5-mile ovals that not only all looked the same, but raced the same, too. Not since Indianapolis Motor Speedway was added in 1994 had a Cup race been awarded to a track that was not part of an ownership group for an active speedway.
NASCAR will visit three new venues: Road America in rural Wisconsin, which will host the Cup Series for the first time since 1956; the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas; and Nashville Superspeedway, a visit that was previously announced.
Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee will fill its 0.533-mile bullring with soil for the first Cup race on a dirt track since Richard Petty won at State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh in 1970.
Speedway Motorsports went big in what it was willing to try in rebuilding the schedule. It took its spring race at Texas Motor Speedway and moved it to COTA, then took the All-Star race to Texas. The All-Star event is another crown jewel that has become another ho-hum race on an intermediate track. It started at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1985 and ran there every year but one and was called off this year because of the pandemic.