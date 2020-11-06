Sports Roundup for Nov. 7

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., NBCSN
Boxing
8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Luis Ortiz vs. Alexander Flores (Heavyweights), Los Angeles, FOX
College Football
11:30 a.m. — Air Force at Army, CBS
Noon — West Virginia at Texas, ABC
Noon — Liberty at Virginia Tech, ACCN
Noon — Nebraska at Northwestern, BTN
Noon — Michigan State at Iowa, ESPN
Noon — North Carolina at Duke, ESPN2
Noon — Arkansas State at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPNU
Noon — Arizona State at Southern California, FOX
Noon — Michigan at Indiana, FS1
3:30 p.m. — Houston at Cincinnati, ABC
3:30 p.m. — Florida at Georgia, CBS
3:30 p.m. — Fresno State at Nevada (Las Vegas), CBSSN
3:30 p.m. — Minnesota at Illinois, BTN
3:30 p.m. — Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN
3:30 p.m. — Arizona at Utah, ESPN2
3:30 p.m. — Texas Tech at Texas Christian, FS1
3:30 p.m. — Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, SECN
4 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Florida State, ACCN
4 p.m. — Oklahoma State at Kansas State, FOX
7 p.m. — Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN
7 p.m. — UCLA at Colorado, ESPN2
7 p.m. — Baylor at Iowa State, FS1
7:30 p.m. — Stanford at Oregon, ABC
7:30 p.m. — Rutgers at Ohio State, BTN
7:30 p.m. — Clemson at Notre Dame, NBC
7:30 p.m. — Tenessee at Arkansas, SECN
8 p.m. — South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU
10:30 p.m. —Washington State at Oregon State, FS1
Golf
5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Final Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
Horse Racing
10:30 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
Noon — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., NBCSN
2:30 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Series: Championship Saturday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., NBC
Mixed Martial Arts
10 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixera (Light Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
7:25 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, NBCSN
9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. — Sheffield United at Chelsea, NBC
6:15 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Juventas at Lazio, ESPN2
Tennis
5:45 a.m. — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS
8 a.m. — Paris-ATP Semifinal 1, TENNIS
10:30 a.m. — Paris-ATP Semifinal 2, TENNIS
1 p.m. — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 2, TENNIS
6:15 a.m. (Sunday) — Paris-ATP Doubles Final, TENNIS
Niemann out of Masters after positive COVID-19 test
Chile's Joaquin Niemann will miss this year's Masters Tournament due to a positive test for COVID-19.
"I have tested positive for coronavirus and unfortunately I will not play in the Masters next week as a result," Niemann said in a statement. "This event means a lot to me, and I have had incredible memories playing as the LAAC champion, as well as alongside some of the game's greatest players last year. I am disappointed but will do everything possible to recover quickly while keeping my family and team safe."
Niemann, who in 2017 won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, made his Masters debut as a 19-year-old in 2018 as the champion of the Latin America Amateur Championship.
Niemann was the top-ranked amateur golfer in the world at the time he turned pro in April 2018. He has 12 top-10 finishes in 67 starts on the PGA Tour, including a win at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in September 2019.
That December, he was a member of the International Team in the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.
His announcement that he will not play in the Masters, dropping the field to 95 players, comes a day before his 22nd birthday.
The 84th Masters Tournament is scheduled to begin Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Braves have MLB-best 4 Silver Slugger winners
Four players from the National League East champion Atlanta Braves brought home Silver Slugger awards as the top offensive players at their respective positions.
First baseman Freddie Freeman, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, center fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna were each recognized Thursday night.
Freeman, an NL MVP finalist, batted .341 with 13 home runs, 53 RBI and an MLB-best 37 extra-base hits. D'Arnaud batted .321 with nine homers and 34 RBI. Acuña hit .250 with 14 homers and 29 RBI. Ozuna hit .338 with 18 home runs and 56 RBI, nearly winning the Triple Crown – his batting average ranked third in the NL while he led the league in homers and RBI.