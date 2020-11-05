Sports Roundup for Nov. 6

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1
College Football
- 7:30 p.m. — Miami at North Carolina State, ESPN
- 9 p.m. — San Jose State at San Diego State, CBSSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Brigham Young at Boise State, FS1
College Volleyball (women's)
- 7 p.m. — South Carolina at Tennessee, SECN
Golf
- 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship, First Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Third Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
High School Football
- 8 p.m. — American Heritage (Fla.) at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.), ESPN2
Horse Racing
- 11 a.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Series: Future Stars Friday, Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., NBCSN
Swimming
- 10 a.m. — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
- 8 a.m. — Paris-ATP Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals, TENNIS
- 5:45 a.m. (Saturday) — Paris-ATP Doubles Semifinal 1, TENNIS
Area runners finish season at cross country state championships
Aiken High's Victoria Colon-LaBorde finished 11th and South Aiken's Lexi Taylor took 45th in Thursday's Class AAAA cross country state championship race, held at Columbia's Sandhill Research and Education Center.
Colon-LaBorde, the Region 5-AAAA champion, finished in a time of 20:06.01, less than 3 seconds behind Westwood's Emma Ashley for 10th place and a spot on the All-State team.
Taylor finished in a time of 21:56.32.
James Island's Hannah Vroon won the race in 18:25.39, leading the Trojans to the team title by a single point over Hilton Head Island.
Fighting Hawks beat Warhorses, wrap up perfect regular season
Blackville-Hilda came back from a 21-6 deficit to beat Barnwell 32-21 on Thursday night, capping an unbeaten regular season for the Fighting Hawks.
The win also gives Blackville-Hilda (7-0, 6-0 Region 3-A) Barnwell County bragging rights, as the Fighting Hawks clinched their region title last week with a win over Williston-Elko.
Blackville-Hilda will open the Class A playoffs at home next week against an at-large opponent.
Barnwell (4-3, 3-1 Region 5-AA) will open the Class AA playoffs next week on the road as the region's No. 2 seed. Pelion's win over Wade Hampton gave the Panthers the region title and put the Warhorses in second place.
Clemson ending men's track, cross country programs
CLEMSON — Clemson is ending its men's track and field and cross country programs after this academic year.
The school announced the decision to cut the teams Thursday. Men's track and field has been part of the Tigers' athletic department since 1953, winning 23 combined Atlantic Coast Conference team championships all time.
Athletic director Dan Radakovich said the move came after months of studying the situation.
“We concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson athletics,” Radakovich said in a release.
The move affects 26 scholarship athletes and 25 more walk-ons. The school said all scholarship grants will be honored as long as those students remain on campus. All affected coaches' contracts will be honored.
Track is allowed 12 full scholarships. Clemson splits those among 26 athletes, 15 of whom are scheduled to graduate by August 2021.
At a university trustees meeting this summer, board members were told the school could lose $30 million to $50 million in athletic revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Women's track and field and cross country remain part of the school's 16 athletic teams.
NASCAR Foundation awards $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR Foundation on Thursday donated $100,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler Counties on behalf of the winner of the 10th annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.
Charlene Greer, a volunteer with the organization for nearly a decade, beat three other finalists for the award that is presented annually to a NASCAR fan who champions children’s causes. Greer, a Daytona Beach resident, volunteers nearly 120 hours each month at the Boys & Girls Clubs.
The $100,000 award will cover the costs of afterschool bus transportation for more than 1,400 children to the eight Boys & Girls clubs in the area surrounding NASCAR's headquarters.
The other three finalists received $25,000 donations to their charities. They were: Daryl Farler representing Amputee Blade Runners; Larry Jordan representing Angel Flight Soars, Inc., and Rich Langley representing the Roc Solid Foundation.
The NASCAR Foundation on behalf of its founder has donated $1,770,000 to 40 finalists impacting 354,647 children since the Betty Jane France award was established.