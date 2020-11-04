Sports Roundup for Nov. 5

Sports on TV
College Football
- 7 p.m. — Utah State at Nevada (Reno), FS1
- 9 p.m. — Wyoming at Colorado State, CBSSN
Golf
- 4:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Second Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour: The Houston Open, First Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston, GOLF
- 4:30 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, Second Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
High School Football
- 8 p.m. — Booker T. Washington (Okla.) at Bixby (Okla.), ESPNU
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 7 p.m. — Bellator 251: Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson (Light Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN
NFL
- 8:20 p.m. — Green Bay at San Francisco, FOX/NFLN
Soccer (men's)
- 6 p.m. — CONCACAF League: Waterhouse FC vs. Arcahaie FC, Round of 16, FS2
- 8 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, FS2
- 10:30 p.m. — CONCACAF League: CD Olimpia vs. Managua FC, Round of 16, FS2
Swimming
- 10 a.m. — ISL: The N 7, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Falcons to determine if McKinley 'can even be on this team'
ATLANTA — Defensive end Takk McKinley may have jeopardized his future with the Atlanta Falcons by using social media to complain about not being traded.
McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017 who is in his fourth season, posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he requested trades last year and this year. He said the Falcons turned down an offer for a second-round pick in 2019.
Added McKinley: “The same @AtlantaFalcons turned down a 5th and 6th round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”
The Falcons did not pick up McKinley’s fifth-year option before the season. Now there is no certainty he will complete the season in Atlanta.
On Wednesday, interim coach Raheem Morris ruled out McKinley for Sunday's game against Denver because of a groin injury. It will be the fifth game he has missed this season, including Thursday night's win at Carolina, after being slowed by shoulder injuries the past two years.
McKinley had a combined 13 sacks in his first two seasons, but a lack of production and frequent injuries the past two years could have contributed to his frustrations and request to be traded.
“The wrong way to go about it is definitely the way Takk is handling it now, to pout,” Morris said, adding he planned to talk with McKinley “as soon as I get an opportunity.”
Morris said he also planned to discuss the situation with team president Rich McKay, who is in charge of football operations after general manager Thomas Dimitroff and coach Dan Quinn were fired on Oct. 11 following an 0-5 start.
“Then you figure out if he can even be on this team, if that’s even possible at this point,” Morris said. “We’ll move forward and we’ll move forward swiftly."
Nadal earns 1,000th win in empty, silent stadium
PARIS — Becoming only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins should have drawn deafening cheers and a standing ovation for tennis great Rafael Nadal.
Instead, he reached his milestone amid a cathedral-like silence Wednesday in a 20,000-seater stadium left completely empty because of the coronavirus pandemic. There was only a fist-bump from Feliciano Lopez, after Nadal beat him 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a subdued atmosphere more worthy of a library study area than a sports arena.
“The real feeling, the personal feeling is completely different,” Nadal said. “It makes a big difference that the court is empty.”
The 34-year-old Nadal joins towering company in Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as the only men's 1,000-club members since the Open era began in 1968.
“I know it is a very special number, one thousand,” Nadal said. “Even if it’s not the same to celebrate something like this without a crowd.”
Nadal smiled as he posed at the net with the number 1,000 displayed on the court in a brief ceremony, and then walked off center court like after any other match.
It was the second milestone he reached in Paris this year, having won the French Open last month to tie Federer on 20 majors. But while 1,000 fans cheered him at Roland Garros, none were at the Bercy Arena.
The 34-year-old’s first win came in May 2002 at the age of 15, when he beat Paraguayan Ramon Delgado in the first round at Mallorca.