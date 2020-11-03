Sports Roundup for Nov. 4

Sports on TV
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Los Angeles, FS1
College Football
- 7 p.m. — Ball State at Miami (Ohio), CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Ohio at Central Michigan, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Buffalo at Northern Illinois, ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Bowling Green at Toledo, ESPNU
Golf
- 10 a.m. — LE Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, First Round, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, GOLF
- 4:30 a.m. (Thursday) — EPGA Tour: The Cyprus Showdown, First Round, Aphrodite Hills Resort, Paphos, Cyprus, GOLF
Soccer (men's)
- 7:30 p.m. — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Atlético Mineiro, Round of 16, FS2
- 9:30 p.m. — Copa MX Final: Tijuana at Monterrey, Final 2nd Leg, FS2
Tennis
- 5 a.m. — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Thursday) — Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS
Braves' Fried a first-time Gold Glove winner
ST. LOUIS — Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried won his first Gold Glove on Tuesday, joining St. Louis left fielder Tyler O’Neill and San Diego center fielder Trent Grisham as first-time winners in the National League.
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove and right fielder Mookie Betts snared his fifth in a row, his first with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after four with Boston.
Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon also won his eighth Gold Glove – and fourth straight – in his final major league season.
Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo earned the honor for the third straight year in the pandemic-shortened season and fourth time overall. He was joined for the first time by Cubs shortstop Javier Báez.
Cincinnati catcher Tucker Barnhart won for the second time and first since 2017. St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong won for the second year in a row, six days after the Cardinals allowed him to become a free agent rather than exercise his $12.5 million option for 2021.
Cleveland catcher Roberto Pérez was the only player to repeat in the American League, joined by seven first-time winners, including Indians second baseman César Hernández. The others were Seattle first baseman Evan White and shortstop J.P. Crawford, Texas third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right fielder Joey Gallo, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert and Los Angeles Angeles pitcher Griffin Canning.
Gold Gloves are presented annually by Rawlings. Because of the shortened season, the awards were based on the Society for American Baseball Research's Defensive Index. From 2013-19, the index was about 25% of the total, with the rest voting by major league managers and up to six coaches per team.
2-time Hawks NBA All-Star 'Fast Eddie' Johnson dies at 65
Eddie Johnson, the two-time All-Star for the Atlanta Hawks whose career was shortened by arrests which led to a ban from the NBA and life sentence in prison, has died. He was 65.
Johnson passed away on Oct. 26. His death was confirmed Tuesday by Rocker-Cusack Mortuary in Leesburg, Florida.
Johnson was a third-round pick from Auburn by the Hawks in the 1977 NBA draft. He became an immediate contributor and then starter for the Hawks.
Due to his explosive first step, Johnson earned the nickname “Fast Eddie” and averaged 15.1 points in 10 NBA seasons. He set a career high by averaging 19.1 points for the Hawks in the 1980-81 season. He started in the 1980 and 1981 All-Star Games.
The Hawks traded Johnson to Cleveland for Johnny Davis on Feb. 10, 1986. Johnson signed with Seattle in 1987. He received a lifetime suspension from the NBA in 1987 for his cocaine use.
Johnson was 53 when, according to the Florida Department of Corrections website, he received a mandatory life sentence in 2008 after he was found guilty of sexual assault on an 8-year-old girl.
Johnson was serving the life sentence at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution in Milton, Florida when an undisclosed illness led to his death.
Honus Wagner card sells at auction for more than $1.4 million
RUNNEMEDE, N.J. — A Honus Wagner baseball card has sold for more than $1.4 million.
The price was a record for the rare T-206 card of the Pittsburgh Pirates great, the highlight of the Goldin Auctions October Legends Auction.
Also fetching a record price was the basketball rookie card of Michael Jordan, which sold for $124,230. Other notable sales included a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle baseball card that sold for $584,250 and a 1958 Pele card that went for $295,200, a record for a soccer card.
Several items from Cal Ripken Jr.’s personal collection netted $1.2 million, with the money going to the family foundation. The jersey the Hall of Famer wore for the final game of his record 2,632 consecutive-game streak sold for $184,500.