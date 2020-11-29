Sports Roundup for Nov. 30

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
12 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Texas vs. Davidson, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Indiana vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
6 p.m. — St. John's vs. Boston College, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU
7 p.m. — William & Mary at North Carolina State, ACCN
7 p.m. — Maui Invitational: North Carolina vs. Nevada (Las Vegas), Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
7 p.m. — Eastern Kentucky at Xavier, FS1
7:30 p.m. — Nicholls State at California, PAC-12N
8 p.m. — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, BTN
8 p.m. — Missouri (Kansas City) at Kansas State, ESPNU
8 p.m. — Texas State at Mississippi State, SECN
9 p.m. — Iona at Seton Hall, FS1
9:30 p.m. — Maui Invitational: Stanford vs. Alabama, Quarterfinal, Asheville, N.C., ESPN2
9:30 p.m. — Long Beach State at UCLA, PAC-12N
NFL
8:15 p.m. — Seattle at Philadelphia, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
12:25 p.m. — Premier League: Fulham at Leicester City, NBCSN
2:55 p.m. — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham United, NBCSN
Couisnard scores 20, South Carolina men beat Tulsa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jermaine Couisnard scored 20 points, AJ Lawson added 17 points, and South Carolina beat Tulsa 69-58 on Sunday in the Hall of Fame Classic.
South Carolina trailed 51-49 with 10:47 left after Tulsa's 11-3 run. But the Gamecocks answered with a 15-0 spurt – with five points from Lawson – to push their lead into double figures for the rest of the way.
Tulsa went scoreless for nine-plus minutes in the second half, missing 13 consecutive field goals.
Couisnard and Lawson, who led the Gamecocks last season with 13.4 points a game, each made four 3-pointers as South Carolina (1-1) was 9 of 23 from distance. Keyshawn Bryant had his streak of six straight games in double-figure scoring snapped as he finished with two points in 18 minutes.
The teams combined for 44 turnovers.
Brandon Rachal scored 14 points for Tulsa (0-2), and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson and Elijah Joiner each added 11 points. Joiner also grabbed seven rebounds and Embery-Simpson scored all of his points in the first half. Tulsa was just 4 of 17 from 3-point range.
South Carolina is scheduled to play at Houston on Saturday, while Tulsa opens its home schedule against UT Arlington on Friday.
Vanderbilt fires coach Derek Mason in his 7th season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt fired coach Derek Mason on Sunday after losing the first eight games of his seventh season, and offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will serve as the interim coach.
“While this was a difficult decision, but I know this change is necessary," athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement. "We wish Derek and his entire family the best.”
Mason posted a statement on Twitter thanking Nashville and Vanderbilt for embracing his family. He said he was grateful to be Vanderbilt's coach the past seven years.
“I am confident that our current student-athletes and their families are in good hands with Chancellor (Daniel) Diermeier and Director of Athletics Candice Lee and will continue to rise to today's challenges with integrity and character,” Mason wrote.
Hired in 2014 as Vanderbilt's 28th coach, Mason replaced James Franklin when he left for Penn State. Mason came to Vanderbilt after being associate head coach and defensive coordinator at Stanford. He became the first Vanderbilt coach since the 1920s to beat in-state rival Tennessee three straight seasons.
He guided the Commodores to a bowl twice in three seasons, the last clinched with a 38-13 rout of Tennessee in November 2018. Athletic director Malcolm Turner, who was on the job for barely a year, gave Mason a contract extension within his first month on the job in February 2019.
Turner gave Mason his support again late during the 2019 season, but Turner resigned in February. Lee was named the interim athletic director before Vanderbilt took off the interim title in May.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Southeastern Conference is playing only league games this season. Vanderbilt came into the season having lost four consecutive SEC games, a skid now at 12 with the Commodores at 0-8 and on the verge of the first winless season in school history after a 41-0 loss to Missouri.
“I take full responsibility," Mason said following the loss to Missouri, Vanderbilt's fifth by double digits this season.