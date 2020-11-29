Sports Roundup for Nov. 30

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 64F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms and gusty winds late. Low 64F. SSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%.