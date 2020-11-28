Sports Roundup for Nov. 29

Sports on TV
Auto Racing
9:05 a.m. — Formula One: The Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2
8 p.m. — Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Buggy/Pro 2, Chandler, Ariz. (taped), CBSSN
College Basketball (men's)
Noon — Massachusetts (Lowell) at Ohio State, BTN
1 p.m. — Richmond at Kentucky, ESPN
1 p.m. — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
2 p.m. — Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, BTN
2 p.m. — Florida A&M at Georgia, SECN
3:30 p.m. — Hall of Fame Classic: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
4 p.m. — Hofstra at Rutgers, BTN
4 p.m. — Houston Baptist at Arizona State, PAC-12N
4:30 p.m. — North Dakota State at Creighton, FS1
5:30 p.m. — Houston vs. Texas Tech, Fort Worth, Texas, ESPN2
5:30 p.m. — San Francisco vs. Rhode Island, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU
6 p.m. — North Florida at Miami, ACCN
6 p.m. — Oakland at Michigan, BTN
6 p.m. — Texas (El Paso) at Arizona, PAC-12N
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Illinois at Butler, FS1
8 p.m. — Virginia Tech vs. South Florida, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN2
College Basketball (women's)
Noon — Western Carolina at Duke, ACCN
2 p.m. — Georgia at Georgia Tech, ACCN
4 p.m. — Miami (Ohio) at Notre Dame, ACCN
4 p.m. — Belmont at Kentucky, SECN
Golf
5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, GOLF
Horse Racing
11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
4:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NFL
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Atlanta, LA Chargers at Buffalo, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Miami at NY Jets, Cleveland at Jacksonville, CBS
1 p.m. — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Cincinnati, Carolina at Minnesota, Arizona at New England, FOX
4:05 p.m. — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Denver, San Francisco at LA Rams, FOX
4:25 p.m. — Kansas City at Tampa Bay, CBS
8:20 p.m. — Chicago at Green Bay, NBC
Soccer (men's)
6:25 a.m. — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio, ESPNEWS
8:55 a.m. — Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, NBCSN
11:25 a.m. — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea, NBCSN
2:10 p.m. — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Arsenal, NBCSN
3 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: New England at Orlando City SC, Semifinal, ABC
8 p.m. — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Nashville SC at Columbus Crew SC, Semifinal, ESPN
NFL DQs Broncos QBs for not wearing masks
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos won't have any of their four quarterbacks available Sunday when they face the New Orleans Saints because of coronavirus concerns, multiple people familiar with the NFL's investigation told The Associated Press.
One person told The AP that starter Drew Lock, backup Brett Rypien and practice squad veteran Blake Bortles were deemed high-risk close contacts with No. 3 quarterback Jeff Driskel on Wednesday, the day before Driskel tested positive for COVID-19.
Another person, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic, said the four quarterbacks apparently weren't wearing their masks the whole time they were together as required by the league's pandemic protocols.
The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the NFL and the Broncos hadn’t made any announcements after Lock, Rypien and Bortles were ordered off the practice field Saturday and into isolation.
The Broncos were scrambling to prepare practice squad rookie receiver Kendall Hinton and No. 3 running back Royce Freeman to share snaps at quarterback Sunday when Denver (4-6) hosts the Saints (8-2).
Vanderbilt's Fuller becomes first woman to play in Power 5
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sarah Fuller was playing around with a teammate a couple months ago when she kicked a soccer ball through the uprights from 45 yards away. She joked about being able to kick a football with teammates during the Southeastern Conference soccer tournament.
On Saturday, she made history.
Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five conference football game when she kicked off for Vanderbilt to start the second half at Missouri, a moment that may take some time to soak in for her.
“I just think it’s incredible that I am able to do this, and all I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times like I struggled in sports,” Fuller said. "But I am so thankful I stuck with it, and it’s given me so many opportunities. I’ve met so many amazing people through sports, and I just want to say like literally you can do anything you set your mind to.”