Sports Roundup for Nov. 28

Sports on TV
College Basketball (men's)
- Noon — North Dakota State at Nebraska, BTN
- 4 p.m. — Hall of Fame Classic: South Carolina vs. Liberty, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNEWS
- 6 p.m. — Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Notre Dame at Michigan State, BTN
- 8 p.m. — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, Uncasville, Conn., ESPNU
- 9 p.m. — Montana at Southern California, PAC-12N
- 11 p.m. — Eastern Washington at Washington State, PAC-12N
College Football
- Noon — Penn State at Michigan, ABC
- Noon — North Carolina State at Syracuse, ACCN
- Noon — Kent State at Buffalo, CBSSN
- Noon — Kentucky at Florida, ESPN
- Noon — Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2
- Noon — Bowling Green at Ohio, ESPNU
- Noon — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, FOX
- Noon — Ohio State at Illinois, FS1
- Noon — Vanderbilt at Missouri, SECN
- 3:30 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Clemson, ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Auburn at Alabama, CBS
- 3:30 p.m. — Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN
- 3:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Troy at Appalachian State, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Louisville at Boston College, ACCN
- 4 p.m. — San Jose State at Boise State, FOX
- 4 p.m. — Rutgers at Purdue, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Mississippi State at Mississippi, SECN
- 7 p.m. — Memphis at Navy, CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — Louisiana State at Texas A&M, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2
- 7:30 p.m. — Utah at Washington, ABC
- 7:30 p.m. — Georgia at South Carolina, SECN
- 8 p.m. — Virginia at Florida State, ACCN
- 8 p.m. — Arizona at UCLA, FOX
- 8 p.m. — Texas Christian at Kansas, FS1
Golf
- 5 a.m. — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Sunday) — EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 10 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis (Heavyweights), Las Vegas, ESPN
Soccer (men's)
- 9:55 a.m. — Premier League: Burnley at Manchester City, NBCSN
- 12:30 p.m. — Premier League: Leeds United at Everton, NBC
- 3 p.m. — Premier League: Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN
- 6:25 a.m. (Sunday) — Serie A: Udinese at Lazio, ESPNEWS
COVID outbreak pushes Steelers-Ravens to Tuesday
NEW YORK — The Baltimore Ravens' bout with a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to postpone the team's trip to Pittsburgh for a second time.
The league announced Friday the Ravens (6-4) against the unbeaten Steelers (10-0) will now take place on Tuesday night. The game was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving, then moved to Sunday afternoon after an initial wave of players on the Ravens tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Additional positive tests, a group that reportedly includes Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, have forced the Ravens (6-4) to prepare virtually all week.
The postponement forced the NFL to move Dallas' visit to Baltimore next week from Thursday to Monday, Dec. 7. The unbeaten Steelers (10-0) will now have a short week to prepare for a visit from the Washington Football Team (4-7) on Dec. 6.
Woman soccer player will dress, poised to play for Vandy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Women’s soccer player Sarah Fuller will don a football uniform Saturday for Vanderbilt and is poised to become the first woman to play in a Power 5 game when the Commodores visit Missouri.
“Let's make history,” the senior wrote Friday on Twitter with a photo of herself wearing a football jersey with a soccer ball between her feet while holding a football in her hands.
No woman has appeared in an Southeastern Conference football game or for any Power 5 gridiron team. Liz Heaston became the first woman to score with two extra points for Willamette in NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.
Katie Hnida was the first woman to score at the Football Bowl Subdivision level with two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second with an extra point for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.
COVID-19 protocols and restrictions have left coach Derek Mason with a limited number of specialists available against Missouri. That's why he reached out to soccer coach Darren Ambrose for some help.
And if she is called upon to assist, Fuller will make history.